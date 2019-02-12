‘The Bachelor’ Episode 7 Spoilers: Colton Underwood Takes His Final 7 Ladies Back Home To Denver

Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor was packed with drama as Colton Underwood faced some complex farewells. After some great dates and rough goodbyes, it’s time for Colton and his remaining seven ladies to head back to the United States. Spoilers for Episode 7 airing on Monday, February 18, reveal that everybody will head to Denver, Colorado, and four ladies will be chosen to get hometown dates the following week.
Gossip guru Reality Steve has been breaking down the action week-to-week since filming began and he has shared plenty of Bachelor spoilers for Episode 7. Since these dates took place back in the U.S., plenty of tidbits emerged as the dates were filmed and this makes for plenty of valuable insight into what fans can expect.
Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers share that Tayshia Adams will get the first one-on-one date of Episode 7. This is Tayshia’s second individual outing with Colton and they’ll walk around Denver together.
Adams will get to meet Underwood’s dog Sniper and they’ll visit the Milk Market to have some ice cream. Per a Reality Steve Twitter post, the two were spotted filming as the date played out, so there’s no real doubt about Adams and Underwood taking in Denver together during this show.
Some seasons don’t have roses on the dates during this episode, but it sounds as if this time around, Colton will have roses to hand out. Reality Steve says that Tayshia got a rose and thus gets to move on to the hometowns.
What a day this was!! As I mentioned last night, the past 2 years have consisted of some of the happiest and saddest moments of my life thus far. However, my 1-on-1 with Colton changed the game for me. It truly was a testament to how much I’ve grown as a woman of faith. My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of, because to me it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly. It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly. I only told a handful of people about it, and let the rest figure it out for themselves, because I wanted to avoid answering questions I myself didn’t know the answer to. It’s been a rough journey to pick up the pieces and rebuild my idea of the life I want, but I will tell you this: I would not be able to be the strong, independent, and smiling woman I am today without my faith or the support of my close family & friends that have supported me unconditionally. This day was a pivotal moment for me as I proved to myself that I can face one of my biggest fears (bungee jumping off a building) even if my form wasn’t exactly how it was supposed to be ???? ‘cause the bottom line is I STILL TOOK THAT LEAP! It proved that I am stronger than I ever thought I was because I opened up about my biggest “failure” and it made me EXCITED for the life I have ahead of me!!! I owe this revelation to Colton, as he’s the one who challenged me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to want to be the best version of myself. He didn’t just listen to my story, but he comforted, empathized, and respected me, and those are qualitIes of an amazing man! Singapore you were SO GOOD TO ME! Thank you everyone for all your love and support, it has meant so much to me!! I appreciate you all! ????????????#ForTheRealOnes????
The second one-on-one reportedly went to Caelynn Miller-Keyes in Episode 7. More about Miller-Keyes can be found in this previous Inquisitr article. Once again, this is a second individual date for this particular bachelorette. Viewers watched during the previous outing as Caelynn opened up to Colton about the difficult experiences she’s pushed through in her past and it was definitely a key date for the season.
The Bachelor spoilers haven’t broken down quite yet what Miller-Keyes and Underwood do during this Denver date. However, Caelynn is said to get a rose and a hometown date. Hannah Brown gets the third one-on-one in Colorado, and unfortunately, it seems that this is where her journey will end. Reality Steve says that Colton eliminates her during this outing.
There is a group date, too, that includes Kirpa Sudick, Hannah Godwin, Cassie Randolph, and Heather Martin. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers share that Heather will choose to eliminate herself during this outing, feeling that she wasn’t ready for a proposal. Heather may have received her first-ever kiss from Colton, but it seems she didn’t feel ready to take things further than that.
Hannah is said to get the group date rose, meaning that she then gets a hometown date as well. At this point, only Kirpa and Cassie don’t have roses, and Bachelor spoilers dictate that one gets a rose and one gets eliminated. All signs point toward Randolph getting a hometown as Sudick packs her bags and heads home.
It’s not entirely clear whether there is even a rose ceremony during Episode 7, as there may not have been a need for one. Ultimately, however, Colton says goodbye to Heather Martin, Kirpa Sudick, and Hannah Brown.
As the Inquisitr previously reported, that means that Cassie Randolph, Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are the final four for Underwood’s Bachelor season and will introduce their families to their beau during Episode 8. Is there a happy ending ahead for Colton Underwood as he looks for love? Spoilers tease that there are some wild twists and turns still ahead, and fans should brace themselves for what is said to come next.