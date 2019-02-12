‘The Bachelor’ Episode 7 Spoilers: Colton Underwood Takes His Final 7 Ladies Back Home To Denver

Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor was packed with drama as Colton Underwood faced some complex farewells. After some great dates and rough goodbyes, it’s time for Colton and his remaining seven ladies to head back to the United States. Spoilers for Episode 7 airing on Monday, February 18, reveal that everybody will head to Denver, Colorado, and four ladies will be chosen to get hometown dates the following week.

Gossip guru Reality Steve has been breaking down the action week-to-week since filming began and he has shared plenty of Bachelor spoilers for Episode 7. Since these dates took place back in the U.S., plenty of tidbits emerged as the dates were filmed and this makes for plenty of valuable insight into what fans can expect.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers share that Tayshia Adams will get the first one-on-one date of Episode 7. This is Tayshia’s second individual outing with Colton and they’ll walk around Denver together.

Adams will get to meet Underwood’s dog Sniper and they’ll visit the Milk Market to have some ice cream. Per a Reality Steve Twitter post, the two were spotted filming as the date played out, so there’s no real doubt about Adams and Underwood taking in Denver together during this show.

Some seasons don’t have roses on the dates during this episode, but it sounds as if this time around, Colton will have roses to hand out. Reality Steve says that Tayshia got a rose and thus gets to move on to the hometowns.

The second one-on-one reportedly went to Caelynn Miller-Keyes in Episode 7. More about Miller-Keyes can be found in this previous Inquisitr article. Once again, this is a second individual date for this particular bachelorette. Viewers watched during the previous outing as Caelynn opened up to Colton about the difficult experiences she’s pushed through in her past and it was definitely a key date for the season.

The Bachelor spoilers haven’t broken down quite yet what Miller-Keyes and Underwood do during this Denver date. However, Caelynn is said to get a rose and a hometown date. Hannah Brown gets the third one-on-one in Colorado, and unfortunately, it seems that this is where her journey will end. Reality Steve says that Colton eliminates her during this outing.

There is a group date, too, that includes Kirpa Sudick, Hannah Godwin, Cassie Randolph, and Heather Martin. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers share that Heather will choose to eliminate herself during this outing, feeling that she wasn’t ready for a proposal. Heather may have received her first-ever kiss from Colton, but it seems she didn’t feel ready to take things further than that.

Hannah is said to get the group date rose, meaning that she then gets a hometown date as well. At this point, only Kirpa and Cassie don’t have roses, and Bachelor spoilers dictate that one gets a rose and one gets eliminated. All signs point toward Randolph getting a hometown as Sudick packs her bags and heads home.

It’s not entirely clear whether there is even a rose ceremony during Episode 7, as there may not have been a need for one. Ultimately, however, Colton says goodbye to Heather Martin, Kirpa Sudick, and Hannah Brown.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, that means that Cassie Randolph, Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are the final four for Underwood’s Bachelor season and will introduce their families to their beau during Episode 8. Is there a happy ending ahead for Colton Underwood as he looks for love? Spoilers tease that there are some wild twists and turns still ahead, and fans should brace themselves for what is said to come next.