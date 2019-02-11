Donald Trump ‘Like An Old Man In A Retirement Home’ And ‘Laziest President’ Ever, According To ‘Morning Joe’

After another leak of Trump's private daily schedules, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called the president an 'absolute joke.'

Even as Donald Trump ordered his staff to undertake an “aggressive hunt” for whoever leaked his private daily schedules to the news site Axios last week, as the Inquisitr reported, someone inside the White House leaked yet more Trump schedules to the site on Sunday.

While the initial set of leaked schedules showed that over the past three months, Trump spent almost 300 hours of his official time at work in “executive time,” the new leak, covering four days last week, showed no change in Trump’s habits, and perhaps an increase in the hours spent doing no identifiable work. Per Politico, “executive time” is a euphemism “for the unstructured time Trump spends tweeting, phoning friends, and watching television.”

According to Axios, the new leaked schedules show Trump spending half of his working hours in “executive time,” including three full hours in the morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. when Trump generally starts his actual work.

The revelations about Trump’s work habits drew ridicule from former Republican congressional representative Joe Scarborough, who now hosts the MSNBC Morning Joe program — and who initially supported Trump’s run for president in 2016, as Rolling Stone documented – before a falling-out led to Trump launching a series of personal attacks on Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski.

On the Monday broadcast of Morning Joe, Scarborough compared Trump to “an old man in a retirement home,” while Brzezinski derided Trump’s “executive time” as his “playtime,” according to Mediaite.

Leaked schedules show Trump spent 50 percent of four days last week in "Executive Time": report https://t.co/VlNG3IPcx3 pic.twitter.com/PogEobENjy — The Hill (@thehill) February 11, 2019

Trump attempted to defend himself on Sunday, taking to Twitter to claim that he is the largest-working president in history.

“When the term Executive Time is used, I am generally working, not relaxing,’ Trump wrote. “In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President.”

Scarborough said that he found Trump’s claim laughable.

“What an absolute joke. We’ve seen one person after another saying he often just hunkers down upstairs in the personal quarters, he spends of majority of his time watching table news, tweeting, yelling, staring at TV sets like an old man in a retirement home instead of a President of the United States who is supposed to be working 24 hours a day,” Scarborough said. “I’m sure most older men in retirement homes live far more active lives than does he.”

Watch Scarborough, who also slammed Trump as history’s “laziest president,” make his remarks about Trump’s “executive time” in the video below.

Trump again defended himself on his Twitter account Monday morning, saying, “No president ever worked harder than me (cleaning up the mess I inherited)!”

Trump’s claim to inherited “a mess” from President Barack Obama also received pushback from former Obama administration official Ben Rhodes on his own Twitter account.

“Obama inherited a devastating financial crisis and 180K troops in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Rhodes wrote. “Trump inherited a growing economy, the longest stretch of consecutive job growth, and 15K troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.”