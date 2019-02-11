Vicki Gunvalson Speaks Out After Rumors Suggest She’s Been Demoted Ahead Of ‘RHOC’ Season 14

Read her tweet.

Is Vicki Gunvalson being demoted to a “friend” role on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14?

At the end of last week, Gunvalson spoke out on Twitter against a report that seemed to be pushed by her co-star, Kelly Dodd, who addressed the rumors during an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, Jeff Lewis Live.

“Unless you hear it from me, then it’s simply a rumor,” Gunvalson wrote.

“I am in negotiations,” she added.

During her appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, via Reality Blurb, Dodd said she was “obviously” glad that her co-star had allegedly been demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County and said if she was in charge of casting, she would “cut the bottom line” and get rid of Gunvalson because she’s “not worth” the money she’s making.

“I cannot confirm nor deny. However, that’s the word on the street,” Dodd explained of the demotion rumors.

However, as Gunvalson explained in her tweet, which was shared in response to a report from the Inquisitr, there haven’t been any official decisions made in regard to her role on the show quite yet. Instead, she and her producers are figuring things out as production begins.

Gunvalson can be seen in the photo below with her fellow “OGs” of the Real Housewives franchise, Teresa Giudice and Ramona Singer, as they attended Andy Cohen’s baby shower last month in Beverly Hills, California.

Although Gunvalson is still in negotiations for the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Page Six claimed in January that filming was set to begin on the new episodes early this month. So, if Gunvalson is still “in negotiations,” as she revealed on Twitter, could that mean she is not yet filming with the rest of the cast?

While the answer to that question is unclear, what is clear is that Gunvalson isn’t currently in Orange County. Instead, she and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, are on vacation in the Bahamas, far away from where her co-stars, including Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, are filming.

As for when the official cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will be announced by Bravo TV, that likely won’t happen for at least a couple more months, if not more.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year.