Very Pregnant Jessica Simpson Shows Off Huge Baby Bump As She Tries To Squeeze Between 2 Cars

Jessica Simpson is showing off her pretty huge baby bump in a funny new photo posted to her Instagram account on February 10. The pregnant mom of two proved to fans that she could be ready to give birth any day now as she revealed just how big her belly has gotten while she and husband, Eric Johnson, prepare to welcome their third child, a second baby girl, into the world.

The new social media snap showed Jessica poking a little fun at herself while flaunting her growing middle in a figure-hugging long black maxi dress. She tried to squeeze between two cars that appeared to have been parked on her driveway.

With her back pressed against one of the vehicles and her very big baby bump pressed up against the other, Simpson posed with two fingers up towards the camera as she flashed a pretty sarcastic look for her 4.5 million followers.

Simpson opted for comfort for her latest maternity look. She was rocking the black dress with a long black cardigan, a pair of slides on her feet, and a multi-colored headscarf tied up around her head.

In the caption, Jessica joked with her followers that making her way between the cars while sporting such a large bump was a bit of a “tight squeeze” for her, though she revealed that she’s keeping on going as she nears the end of her third pregnancy.

Simpson and her husband haven’t explicitly confirmed the due date of their third child, though Romper previously reported that the little girl will likely come into the world in “early 2019” and could appear as early as next month, meaning the pregnant star may potentially give birth in just three weeks’ time.

The latest picture of Jessica giving the world a good look at her large mid-section come shortly after a rare sighting of the “With You” singer out in Beverly Hills where paparazzi captured photos of her flaunting her serious pregnancy curves.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the snaps showed the reality star proudly placing her hands on her baby bump as she ran a few errands while sporting a casual ensemble, including a tight black top and a pair of colorful baggy pants.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in October, Simpson shared how her 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace feel about having another sibling.

“They’re so excited because they’re only fourteen months apart, so they didn’t get to experience the excitement of each other,” Jessica told the site at the time.

She then added, “When I told them that we’re having another baby, I know that they’ll remember that for the rest of their lives.”