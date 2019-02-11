Anthony Kiedis Compared To His Godfather Sonny Bono After Performance At 2019 Grammys

The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman sported a '70s style bowl cut and mustache as his band performed with Post Malone.

Anthony Kiedis took the stage with Post Malone at the 2019 Grammy Awards, but the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman didn’t make headlines just for his musical collaboration. For his Grammys cameo, Kiedis, 56, sported a bowl cut and a ’70s-style mustache, prompting many social media fans to compare him to his godfather, late pop singer Sonny Bono.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone kicked off the performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards with the song “Stay,” then segued into “Rock Star” and “Dark Necessities,” according to Pitchfork. But while Post Malone’s edgy look often gets attention, this time the attention went to RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis, who wore a brightly colored suit and what some viewers described as a “pornstache.”

It didn’t take long for Grammy watchers to hit social media with comparisons of Anthony Kiedis to Sonny Bono, the late ex-husband of Cher and co-star on the couple’s 1970s variety show. Bono died in 1998 after leaving the music world for a surprising career as a Palm Springs politician, but he will forever be remembered for his pop hits with Cher, including the duo’s signature 1965 single, “I Got You, Babe.”

But in 2019, Sonny Bono was remembered for his hair and mustache as fans took to Twitter to call out Anthony Kiedis for copying his look. You can see some of the hilarious reaction below.

#Anthony Keidis was channeling Sonny Bono tonight at the #Grammys — Kristie Tracy (@ktracy928) February 11, 2019

Anthony Keidis looking like a brand new Sonny Bono. #GRAMMYs — Henry D Hunter (@DeaconD1972) February 11, 2019

Of course, longtime fans of the Red Hot Chili Peppers know that Antony Kiedis has been rocking a mustache or years. Long gone are the singer’s long-haired, clean-shaven days from his “Under the Bridge” era.

But it should also be noted that Sonny Bono was Kiedis’ godfather, so maybe that’s where he got the inspiration for his current look. The singer made the surprising godfather reveal in his 2005 memoir, Scar Tissue. Kiedis’ father Blackie Dammett was an actor who was friends with Sonny Bono and his wife Cher, according to Noisecreep.

While Anthony Kiedis’ mustache is so reviled that there is a non-defunct petition on Change.org aimed at an intervention to get the singer to shave it off, it sounds like the singer’s Bono-style mustache won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. While reviews on Anthony Kiedis’ ‘stache are mixed at best, last year the singer told the New York Post he has no plans to shave it because his 11-year-old son, Everly, likes how it looks.

“If my son asked me to shave it, I would shave it,” Kiedis told the Post. “But he loves it.”