‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Video Reveals Valentine’s Day Mayhem

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video for the week of February 11 shows that while certain couples grow closer, at least one couple will have a rocky Valentine’s Day. In fact, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Thorne Forrester’s (Ingo Rademacher) marriage may be over when he makes a startling confession to the woman he married only a few months ago.

Wyatt & Sally Celebrate Their Love

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) relationship has always been rather physical. So, it should come as no surprise when Wyatt tells his girlfriend, “Let’s get down to business.”

The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that Wyatt and Sally are in a playful mood when Sally says, “I like having a Valentine.” Luckily for her, Wyatt feels the same way and answers, “Me too.”

The spoiler clip shows the couple spending some time in bed as they make love. It appears as if Wyatt and Sally’s relationship is on solid ground as they continue to connect and support each other.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that trouble may be on the way for the couple when Katie and Thorne split. In fact, Katie first tells Wyatt the news before sharing it with her sisters.

Thorne Breaks Katie’s Heart For Valentine’s Day

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will be excited about spending Valentine’s Day with Thorne. After all, this will be the first time that they celebrate it as husband and wife. While Katie makes plans for the day, Thorne will blindside her. Thorne will tell her how he feels about their marriage, as detailed by Inquisitr.

The spoiler video shows that Katie will be shocked when Thorne breaks the news to her. She will point out that “We’re just starting our life together.” The clip shows that Thorne also seems hurt but doesn’t answer his wife when she asks him, “Why are you doing this?”

Bold and the Beautifulcasting news indicates that Ingo Rademacher will be leaving the soap opera soon.

Zoe Confronts Flo

While the promo clip shows Zoe and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) making out during Valentine’s week, it also appears as if Zoe has her hands full with Flo. She stumbled upon the adoption papers and now knows that Flo is supposedly the biological mother of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) newly adopted daughter Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville).

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zoe does not believe that Flo was pregnant. She saw Flo’s taut stomach and deduced that she never carried a child. She threatens Flo by saying, “Steffy’s adoption isn’t legal. Tell me everything or I will go to the cops.”

Will Flo make a full confession? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.