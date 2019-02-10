‘General Hospital’ Comings And Goings: Intriguing Shifts Are On The Horizon [Spoilers]

Things have been pretty wild lately in Port Charles and General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers will see some new characters arriving and perhaps some established characters departing in the episodes ahead. What kinds of changes should fans brace themselves for according to the latest buzz?

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Emme Rylan’s Lulu Spencer Falconeri is sticking around. After a terrifying encounter with Ryan, Lulu is recovering and conflicted about her memories. Luckily, however, it seems that she’ll steadily improve and will be around for more drama in the months ahead.

Lulu’s recovery sparks discussion about Dante and General Hospital spoilers hint that there will be more talk about Dante coming up. As viewers know, he was going deep undercover and had warned his wife he’d be hard to contact. However, given what’s happened to her, everybody knows that it’s essential to talk with him.

It’s not known yet how the show will handle this Dante situation. Fans wonder if actor Dominic Zamprogna might pop up again just long enough to free Lulu of their marriage in some way, or if the show might finally recast the character. In any case, General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s drama of some sort coming in connection to Lulu and Dante’s marriage.

Rumors have been swirling that Matt Cohen might be leaving the role of Griffin and if he does depart, it looks like it may happen soon. However, Cohen’s exit has yet to be confirmed, so fans will have to hang tight on this front for now.

Max Gail’s Mike has been moved out of Sonny’s home, but General Hospital spoilers hint that the actor won’t necessarily be gone for good. Viewers have loved watching this storyline, and it seems likely that more scenes with Mike will be shown in the weeks ahead.

The same apparently can be said for the character of Daisy, played by actress Kelsey Wang. As SheKnows Soaps shares, Shiloh banished Daisy after learning of her antics related to Sam. However, it sounds as if Daisy could be back to shake things up again at some point.

Fans have just met the new character of Neil, Alexis’ new therapist, and General Hospital spoilers signal that actor Joe Flanigan might be sticking around as Neil for the foreseeable future. Could Neil become a new romantic interest for Alexis as some fans suspect?

Nicolas Bechtel’s Spencer is going to be back in Port Charles again soon for a brief return and viewers will hear more about Nelle again during the show airing on Wednesday, February 13. It’s not known at this point if Chloe Lanier will step back into the role of Nelle or if her character will remain unseen. However, fans are anxious for progress on the baby swap front and having Nelle involved seems like a natural development.

Viewers will also be meeting the character of Harmony, played by Inga Cadranelappears. This is the woman connected to Dawn of Day who Jason will track down in hopes of learning more about Shiloh.

General Hospital spoilers have not yet revealed anything definitive about whether Garren Stitt will be staying or going in his role of Oscar. In addition, as Daytime Confidental notes, it’s just been revealed that actress Brytni Sarpy, who plays Valerie, has just landed a role on The Young and the Restless. It’s not confirmed yet that Sarpy will leave GH, but it seems likely, and fans will be curious to see if she may also be targeted by Ryan in the days ahead.

It sounds as if some significant shifts are on the way for everybody in Port Charles and General Hospital spoilers hint that additional changes may be on the horizon. Stay tuned for additional teasers as they become available to get a sense of where things are headed next.