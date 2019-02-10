‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Teases Summer Wedding Details For Nuptials With Bryan Abasolo

Former Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are ready for their wedding, and they have now revealed some tantalizing details about the plans that are finally in place. The couple’s nuptials won’t be televised on ABC, but it does sound as if fans will get to see plenty of updates as the planning continues and the big day takes place.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Rachel and Bryan confirmed that Bachelorette fans wouldn’t get to watch their wedding on television. However, the two said they were ready to get plans in place and would aim to tie the knot in 2019.

Now, as People shares, Lindsay has said that she will marry Abasolo in a destination wedding this August. Rachel has a wedding planner putting together the details, and the Bachelorette stars will tie the knot somewhere in the Caribbean.

She noted that this way, a lot of Bryan’s family from Colombia will be able to attend since the location is closer to them than if the couple were to marry in the States. Rachel and Bryan are committed to ensuring their two cultures are both thoroughly represented during their wedding.

“Bryan is Colombian, I’m black, and it is very important that the wedding reflects both of that, even into the reception.”

Lindsay has always said that she won’t necessarily be a traditional bride, and that is already apparent in the few details she has revealed. Rachel won’t have bridesmaids other than her sisters, and she says she’s no bridezilla. The Bachelorette star is trusting wedding planner Michael Russo to take the reins and take care of the flowers, colors, and other specifics.

E! News details that Rachel and Bryan had been hoping to get married at the end of 2018. Unfortunately, they had to push their plans out when it became apparent they’d be doing it on their own. Now that they’ve started planning it themselves, it sounds as if things are coming together quickly.

Lindsay does have her dress designer chosen — she’s going with Randi Rahm. ET Online notes that Rahm is probably a familiar name to Bachelorette fans, as she’s designed many of the dresses seen on the show.

In fact, Randi designed the dress that Rachel wore during her premiere, as well as the outfit Lindsay wore during her proposal with Abasolo. Given that, it seems natural to have Rahm do her wedding dress too.

Not only will Rachel and Bryan be getting married in a few months, it sounds as if they’re also working on relocating. Abasolo had moved to Dallas, Texas, for Lindsay after their Bachelorette finale, but now they’re looking at moving back to his hometown of Miami, Florida.

Bustle notes that Rachel isn’t working for her former law firm any longer, focusing on sports broadcasting these days instead. Given that, and the fact that Bryan’s main network of connections is still in Miami, the couple is looking at shaking things up and making a big move.

2019 is shaping up to be an amazing year for Rachel Lindsay and Dr. Bryan Abasolo. The Bachelorette fans can’t wait to see photos from the wedding in August, and everybody will be anxious to hear more news from the duo.