Khloe Kardashian Goes Bare Under Denim Jacket In New Seductive Instagram Snap

The famous sister posted a picture advertising her denim brand, Good American.

Khloe Kardashian certainly knows how to advertise for her denim brand, Good American. The famous sister posted a promo photo for new products available from the fashion line, and Kardashian went all-denim for the snap. In the photo, she’s rocking a short, ripped denim skirt, paired with an unbuttoned denim shirt and a denim jacket over-top of that. Under the unbuttoned shirt, Kardashian opted to go bare, instead putting focus on a long, black beaded statement necklace. Kardashian’s long, white manicure and a chunky ring can be seen peeking out of the long sleeves of her jacket. Her hair flows behind her in blonde waves.

According to the official website for Good American, Kardashian started up the fashion line with Emma Grede after bonding over their shared struggle over finding the perfect pair of jeans for their shape. The two decided to start a brand that would make denim-wear designed to flatter women of all sizes, so that girls has a place to buy jeans that fit them — rather than feeling like they had to change their bodies to fit the jeans.

“Emma and I both agreed there was something missing from the denim community,” said Kardashian about the idea behind Good American. “Whenever we bought new jeans, it was hard for us to find a pair that fit our body types, and even when we did they’d always need alterations. We knew if we both had this problem, there must be tons of girls who did too. So we set out to make a denim line that’s sexy and flattering, and made to fit you – not the other way round.”

The brand has since taken off, and they’ve expanded their products from just denim clothes to also offering active-wear, bodysuits, and sweats. The fashion line also gives back, as part of the proceeds from every item sold go to an organization called Step Up, who strives to motivate and empower girls from vulnerable and under-resourced communities.

Kardashian is certainly setting a positive example for her daughter, True. According to Daily Mail, the mother remembers how her insecurities about her body effected her after becoming famous, and wants to make it a point to instill confidence in True so that she doesn’t struggle with the same hardships. Kardashian says she does “positive affirmations” with her daughter in the morning, telling the little one she is “beautiful” while they look in the mirror together.