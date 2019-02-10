Kim Kardashian Using An Unconventional Method To Treat Her Psoriasis

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her struggle with psoriasis. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media over the weekend to tell her fans about an unusual new method she’s trying in hopes of clearing up her skin.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian has been having trouble with her psoriasis flaring up. The mother-of-three recently took to her Instagram story to tell her fans that she has decided to try something a bit different and is hoping that it will help her condition.

Kim tells her fans that she went to see a Chinese herbalist and that she got a drink that she is now taking in order to clear up her skin condition.

“I am super desperate with my psoriasis [and so I] went to a Chinese herbalist. I have my own mixture. I have to drink it twice a day and it is so nasty. Hopefully this works,” Kim told her followers on the social media site as she prepared to swallow the dark, frothy drink.

A bottle of apple cider vinegar was also seen in the video as Kardashian claimed that she had to “chase” the herbs with the tangy liquid, adding that it would take about six weeks to figure out if the method would work or not.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian was photographed heading to lunch with her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick. Paparazzi snapped photos of Kim with some bumps on her face, which were later speculated by online outlets to be acne.

However, the reality star took to social media to explain that acne was not the reason for the condition of her skin. Kardashian revealed that it was her psoriasis that was causing the issues, even using a crying emoji to reveal her feelings on the situation.

The Mayo Clinic reveals that psoriasis is a common skin condition, that causes the life cycle of skin cells to speed up and build rapidly on the surface of the skin, which causes the raised bumps. The condition often causes scales and red patches on the sufferer’s skin, which can sometimes be painful and itchy.

Kim has been open about her struggle with the skin ailment on her reality show and has even revealed that her mother, Kris Jenner, also suffers from the same problem.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.