Khloe Kardashian Takes A Lollipop To Her Plump Lips In Cute Instagram Snap

Khloe Kardashian is in a playful mood – and, apparently, has quite a sweet tooth. The buxom blonde took to Instagram earlier today to post an adorable photo of herself indulging in one of life’s simpler pleasures.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star treated her 86.3 million Instagram followers to a sweet candid snapshot in which she is photographed with a red lollipop in her hand.

In the new Instagram snap, the 34-year-old beauty held the lollipop close to her plump lips as she gave a great big smile to the camera. At the same time, Khloe kept her eyes closed to showcase her stylish, brown smoky eye makeup.

This latest Instagram photo share made quite a big impression on Khloe’s fans for a number of reasons. For one thing, many of her Instagram followers were glad to see the reality TV star looking radiant and happy.

The Revenge Body star was gleaming with joy in the new snapshot, showcasing an infectious smile that seemed to brighten the room. The bright, warm tone of the photo was enhanced by Khloe’s choice of attire and her platinum blonde locks.

In fact, the candid photo was captured just as Khloe was getting new hair extensions put it by her stylist, Andrew – whose hands can be seen in the snapshot as he works on Khloe’s light blonde tresses.

Aside from getting extensions, the reality TV star also had her nails done. In the snapshot, the KUWTK star flaunted bold stiletto nails painted in an ivory color. In addition, the gorgeous TV personality rocked a bright pink top with a red floral pattern, which gave her look a very cheerful vibe.

Khloe’s new Instagram snap earned her a little shy of 450,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments – as of this writing. Many of her social media followers rushed to the comments section to leave sweet, affectionate messages and to compliment the KUWK star on her beautiful look.

“Happiness at it’s [sic] finest [love eyes emoji],” quipped on Instagram user, while another wrote, “You look so happy in this pic, it makes me happy [heart emoji].”

Many of her fans praised the TV personality on her glorious smile. “I see baby True in this smile! [two hearts emoji],” said one person, while another noted, “Best smile I have ever seen of you Khloe, smile this way more often effortless [sic].”

Some people even asked Khloe what brand of extension she used. Others wanted to know the brand and color of her lipstick, which highlighted her lips with a lovely faded pink shade.

However, not all of the comments left by Khloe’s Instagram followers were positive remarks. Some fans couldn’t help but notice that the reality TV star sported a very different look in the new photo – barely resembling the Khloe that everyone knows so well.

Some people noticed that Khloe’s nose keeps “getting smaller” with every photo that she posts on Instagram. A few people put it down to contouring; others called her out for using face filter apps, which they said made her look unrecognizable.

The star’s look aside, quite a few people had a problem with the caption of Khloe’s new photo. In the caption, the TV personality tells her stylist that he always ruins her “‘candid laughing’ photos,” writing, “you’re [sic] f***ing hand and my hair extension are in the way.”

While one person found the photo caption to be “rude,” many of Khloe’s Instagram followers didn’t hesitate to point out her grammar mistake.

That being said, quite a large number of people still showed their appreciation for the KUWK star, leaving numerous compliments about her beauty and sparkling personality.

“My FAVORITE Kardashian [two hearts emoji],” wrote one fan.