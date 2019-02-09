Watch Atlético Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Madrid Derby Live Online

The second and final Madrid derby of the La Liga season, with Atlético hosting Real, is also a battle for second place on the table.

The two major Madrid La Liga sides, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid, have yet to score a goal against each other this season, grinding to a 0-0 draw back on September 29, according to the BBC. In fact, they have not reached a decision in any La Liga match since November 19, 2016, playing to a 1-1 draw and a pair of goalless draws since then. But the rivals from the Spanish capital will not only try to break the stalemate, but will decide who occupies second place on the league table, in the Madrid derby match that will live stream from the Metropolitano.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Sunday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, February 9, at the iconic, 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:15 p.m. GMT, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 10:15 a.m. ET, or 7:15 a.m. PT. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday evening, China Standard Time, while in India, the live stream starts at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, India Standard Time.

Barcelona has pulled out to a six-point lead in La Liga, per Sky Sports, but if Real Madrid can finally defeat their crosstown counterparts they will move one point ahead in second place.

Prior to their 1-1 El Clasico draw in a Copa del Rey semifinal match on Wednesday, Real Madrid was on a hot streak, winning five in a row and seven of their last eight, per Soccerway. But they also come into the derby dealing with internal instability, as Spanish playmaking midfielder Isco has been publicly critical of head coach Santiago Solari.

Perhaps as a result, Iso will sit out of the Madrid derby, though officially the club says that the 26-year-old will sit out due to a back strain, according to BeIn Sports, and Solari appears critical of Isco’s efforts in training, in a Friday press conference.

“A professional footballer has to do his work, which is to train 100 per cent to be ready to play,” Solari remarked.

Welsh fullback Gareth Bale has scored five goals for Real Madrid.

