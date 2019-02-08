Reese Witherspoon Teases New Image For ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 On Instagram, Premiere Month Announced

Fans will have to wait until June for the Season 2 premiere of 'Big Little Lies.'

For those who have been anxiously awaiting news on a premiere date for Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies, the network has finally released new details. Unfortunately, there is still a little while longer to wait.

HBO executives announced on Friday at the Television Critics Association tour that Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere in June, according to People. As TV Line points out, this premiere date will take Big Little Lies out of contention for the 2019 Emmys. Instead, they will have to aim for 2020 regarding any nominations.

Season 2 of the hit HBO series, which will contain seven episodes, will continue on in the saga surrounding the group of mothers after the death of Celeste’s abusive husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), which was revealed in the Season 1 finale. Originally the series, which is based on the book by Australian author Liane Moriarty, and adapted to be set in the U.S., was billed as a limited series on HBO. However, its popularity led to a second season being developed.

In addition to this exciting news, Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon posted a new image to her Instagram account regarding Season 2. The image shows her character, Madeline, along with Jane, Bonnie, Celeste, and Renata.

Joining the Season 2 cast is Meryl Streep, who will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry. Also released, according to People, was a trailer for Season 2 of Big Little Lies, which shows Mary Louise desperate to know more about what happened to her son.

“I want to know what happened that night,” Mary Louise demands in the clip.

According to an image that quickly went viral, things do not seem to go well between Mary Louise and the group. In the image, it shows Madeline looking ready to throw an ice cream cone at Mary Louise.

Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! ???????? https://t.co/nMitvPXETc — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 1, 2018

Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story, True Blood) will also be added to the cast. He will be playing a character called Ira Farber, according to TV Line. Little is known about this role presently.

According to Digital Spy, Alexander Skarsgard will be returning to Season 2 of Big Little Lies — even though his character died in Season 1. However, considering his mother will be involved in Season 2 and the fact that the original series focused so heavily on flashback scenes, this addition likely comes as no surprise to fans.

HBO has also released further images from Season 2 of Big Little Lies. You can view all of the new Season 2 images in the gallery below.

Reese Witherspoon Teases New Image For ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 On Instagram, Premiere Month Announced HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2, Jane, Bonnie, Madeline, Celeste, Renata

HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2, Celeste, Madeline, Renata, Jane

HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2, Madeline, Bonnie

HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2, Celeste, Mary Louise Wright

Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere on HBO in June.