Hailey Baldwin Shares Non-Traditional Detail About Her Dress For Upcoming Wedding With Justin Bieber

Most brides excitedly plan their wedding day from the moment they get engaged. From the dress to the flowers to the music to the photos, every tiny detail is attended to with love and care in anticipation of the big day. For many women, it’s the one day in their lives that they get to dress up in a beautiful gown — and have all eyes on them.

Celebrities are no different from the rest of us, and 22-year-old Hailey Baldwin is no exception. The model and television personality got engaged to singer Justin Bieber last July, and although the couple have already legally tied the knot in a civil ceremony that took place in September, they are still planning a big wedding ceremony for later this year.

According to People, the ceremony date has been set for sometime in April or May, although an exact day has yet to be confirmed by the couple.

In the meantime, Baldwin has been getting all of the details for the big day in order, starting with the big ticket item: her wedding dress.

Not wanting to give away too much information — remembering that the groom still has to be kept in the dark about such things — Baldwin shared only that the dress is “kind of like an off white color” when interviewed on Vogue‘s “73 Questions” segment.

Aside from that tiny snippet about her dress, Baldwin didn’t reveal what her husband would be wearing, or if the couple has decided on particular colors for the big day. However, an unnamed source claiming to be close to the pair has revealed it’s likely that they will have a destination wedding — heading somewhere tropical.

The model also revealed that Bieber had asked her father — Stephen Baldwin — for permission to marry her, and that the thing she is most afraid of losing is her engagement ring. The piece features an oval diamond that is estimated to be between 6 and 10 carats, one which Bieber purchased from New York jeweler Solow & Co.

Baldwin also spilled some details about Bieber’s proposal, which came while the pair were on holiday in the Bahamas. According to Baldwin, they had been alone in a house at the time he popped the question, making it very special and intimate.

So far, Baldwin hasn’t immersed herself completely in wedding planning, something she has admitted she probably “needs to get on top of” ahead of the big day.