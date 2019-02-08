Watch AC Chievo Verona Vs AS Roma Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Roma Can Break Into Serie A Top Four

AS Roma have a golden opportunity to break into the Serie A top four as they travel to Verona to face last-place Chievo.

The last time AS Roma, who earned a UEFA Champions League berth coming out of the last Serie A season, faced last-place Chievo Verona, Roma fans cascaded boos down upon them after they blew a 2-0 lead and allowed the then-winless Verona side to pull out a 2-2 draw, as ESPN reported.

But that was almost five months ago now, and on Friday the Giallorossi have a chance to settle the score when they travel to Chievo’s home turf. The Friday match — Round 23 in the Serie A 2018/2019 season — will stream live from the Bentegodi.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 23 contest on Friday, one pitting last-place AC Chievo Verona against seventh-place AS Roma, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy. The game will take place on Friday, February 8.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, while fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, February 10.

With a win against Chievo, AS Roma can not only extract a measure of revenge against the team that shocked them in September, but can move back into fourth place on the Serie A table, per Sky Sports. Taking the full three points would put Roma level with SS Lazio, and ahead on goal difference — after Lazio got past Empoli by a 1-0 score on Thursday.

Patrik Schick, Edin Dzeko, and Stephan El Shaarawy are all expected to be in the Roma starting nine on Friday, according to Football Italia, while Chievo will be missing Captain Sergio Pellissier — who is recovering from a thigh muscle strain.

Mariusz Stepinski leads AC Chievo Verona with six goals. Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Image

To watch a free live stream of the AC Chievo Verona vs. AS Roma Friday Serie A match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Gialloblu vs. Giallorossi clash at no charge.

An international live stream of the Chievo-Roma match will also be available via Roma TV on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the AC Chievo Verona vs. AS Roma Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will deliver a live stream of the Round 23 opening match on Friday in Verona.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of AC Chievo Verona vs. AS Roma, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.