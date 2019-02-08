Are Kyle Richards’ Daughters Headed For Their Own ‘RHOBH’ Spinoff?

Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky work together in real estate.

Kyle Richards has four daughters and two of them appeared on Watch What Happens Live with her this week.

Following the episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, the Daily Mail shared details of Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umanksy’s appearance at the bar and revealed that the two women, who work together in real estate, actually suggested a spinoff could be in the works.

“Spin-off alert!” they teased.

While the ladies didn’t share any details on what their potential show would be about, there would likely be a good bit of interest in their series due to the fact that the girls have been featured alongside their mother for the past several years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In addition, Bravo has been adding a number of real estate-based series’ to its lineup in recent years, so a series based around the professional lives of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offspring may be a great matchup for the network.

Richards shares her oldest daughter with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, and has three other younger daughters, including Alexia, with her current husband, Mauricio Umansky.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Umanksy owns The Agency, which is where Aldjufrie works.

Below are photos of Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umanksy and their parents, as well as Aldjufrie’s boyfriend.

As rumors swirl online in regard to a potential spinoff series featuring Kyle Richards’ oldest two children, fans are preparing for the upcoming new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, which are sure to be as dramatic as fans could hope.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Richards opened up about what is to come on the show in regard to a potential reconciliation with Lisa Vanderpump, who has been estranged from the cast for several months.

“I mean, well… that’s a question you have to ask her,” Richards said. “All l I know is, I love Lisa. We’ve been friends for many years. We started the show together. We’re the two last originals left from the cast, and I love her. If she needs to take her time to, you know, step away for whatever reason, you know, all I know is, we’ve all reached out to her. We’ve all included her. We’ve all wanted her to be there and included. The ball’s in her court, I guess, you know? It’s up to her.”

To see more of Kyle Richards and her family, don’t miss the upcoming premieres of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.