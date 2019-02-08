NASA Gives Shout-Out To Ariana Grande After Her New Song Starts Trending On Twitter

Ariana Grande has just released her latest album, Thank U, Next. The new album hit the internet at midnight EST on February 8, and sent “Arianators” into an utter frenzy.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, many of Ariana’s Instagram followers reached out to their favorite star to let her know that they would set their alarms bright and early on Friday morning — or even forgo sleep altogether — in order to catch the Thank U, Next album as soon as it went online.

More than 2.5 million of her fans flocked to Ariana’s Instagram page today to see the new album cover photo, which she shared shortly after midnight.

This latest album comes just six months after the 25-year-old pop star released her previous LP, Sweetener, in August of 2018. Thank U, Next treats fans to 12 amazing tracks – including the famous “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” song, for which the artist also released a sultry music video, as reported by the Inquisitr earlier today.

Aside from the massively popular “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” one other track from the Thank U, Next album is receiving a lot of attention online. The song in question is titled “NASA,” and has been hugely trending on Twitter, sparking interesting reactions on social media.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Ariana Grande’s “NASA” song uses space metaphors to talk about relationship problems — and has become an “anthem” for people who need space from their partners.

“The album cut is full of celestial references,” notes the media outlet.

“Ari likens herself to the ‘universe’ and ‘a star’ who won’t let anyone stunt her shine. The track also starts with a remix to Neil Armstrong’s iconic quote, saying instead: ‘One small step for woman, one giant leap for mankind.'”

The lyrics of the new song are filled with very candid, almost blunt descriptions of what it feels like to need space in one’s relationship. The lyrics culminate with a very catchy verse that goes, “It’s like I’m the universe and you’ll be N-A-S-A.”

Naturally, the song title was all over Twitter today, trending to such an extent that even the U.S. space agency noticed that the word “NASA” was taking the social media platform by storm. As a result, NASA gave a shout-out to Ariana Grande on Twitter.

NASA representatives penned a very humorous message to the “7 Rings” songstress, infused with a witty pun and a clever word-play on one of the “NASA” song lyrics.

“Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw ‘NASA’ trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized that you might need some space.”

Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized that you might need some space. ???? It’s like you’re the universe and we’re N-A-S-A ???? Check out the universe: https://t.co/hRtKDqTkiZ pic.twitter.com/p3aAZEwMfv — NASA (@NASA) February 8, 2019

Although the singer has yet to post a reaction to NASA’s tweet, the message has already garnered a little over 34,000 likes and more than 10,000 retweets.

The U.S. space agency was not the only one to take notice of the massive Twitter popularity of the word “NASA” after the artist’s new song sky-rocketed up the trending list. Other Twitter users also jumped on the bandwagon, sharing hilarious reactions to the association between Ariana Grande and NASA.

“Everyone is tweeting ‘NASA’ and I was super scared something was about to happen to Earth but then I realized it’s just Ariana releasing more bops. We’re all safe,” @SawyerKnight wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time that NASA and Ariana Grande have been linked on Twitter. Last year, the pop star and NASA representatives engaged in a sweet exchange of tweets discussing the beauty of the solar system, as reported by the Inquisitr.