Khloe Kardashian Faking Relationship With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘In Touch’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been rocky, to say the least, over the past year, but things may be worse than fans expected.

According to In Touch, Khloe and Tristan’s romance has faded. The pair, who claim to still be together but are rarely seen with one another, is said to be putting on a show. Sources told the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is having a hard time moving past the Cleveland Cavaliers forward’s cheating scandal, and that thinking about his infidelity makes her feel uncomfortable.

“This romance is all a show, literally. Knowing Tristan has been with other women makes her skin crawl,” the insider dished.

The source went on to say that Khloe is planning to stick things out with Tristan for “a while longer,” but will likely leave the NBA star “once the time is right.”

As many fans will remember, Thompson was reportedly caught cheating on Kardashian in April after photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True, just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online.

The reality star decided to stay with her man, and the couple began to attempt to repair their relationship. Khloe Kardashian remained living in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson as he finished out his NBA season, and then the couple moved back to L.A. together for the summer.

When Thompson headed back to Ohio for the new NBA season, Kardashian did not return with him. Although she’s been back in Cleveland multiple times since he moved back, she has spent most of her time in California with her family.

In addition, Khloe has become known for posting cryptic messages on her Instagram story. Recently, she’s been posting a lot about soulmates.

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Following the post, Khloe posted a photo of herself with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, titling the photo “soulmate,” possibly taking a jab at Tristan.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on the E! network later this year.