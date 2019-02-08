All Elite Wrestling’s Updated Roster After Huge Rally On Thursday – Kenny Omega Makes His Decision

The roster for All Elite Wrestling just grew a good bit and it includes one of the best in the world.

On Thursday night, All Elite Wrestling held another big rally, but this time it was in Las Vegas and that was when a lot of roster additions were announced. During the ticket announcement party for Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes and company revealed many more big names for the AEW roster, and finally, fans knew where Kenny Omega would land. For those hoping he would sign with WWE, you are going to be disappointed.

Throughout the night, the official Twitter account of AEW updated fans on the new roster additions and other things for Double or Nothing on May 25, 2019. During the rally, a lot of big-time wrestlers were announced as members of the new promotion and that went along with a partnership affiliation as well.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., All Elite Wrestling has indeed partnered with Mexico’s AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide. AAA General Manager Dorian Roldan revealed that the two promotions are going to “present new surprises to the fans, exchange of talent, surprise people, and well, all the surprises that we have this year.”

While many fans attended the Las Vegas pool party and others watched online, the main thing was finding out who else would sign with AEW. Of course, the biggest name was that of Kenny Omega, who spurned WWE to become a roster member of All Elite Wrestling and their Executive Vice President.

It also allowed for Omega to reignite an old feud with former WWE Champion Chris Jericho.

On Thursday night, a number of new names were announced for All Elite Wrestling, which is really strengthening their roster. Here are all those who have been confirmed as signing with the new promotion.

Kenny Omega

Aja Kong

Sonny Kiss

The Best Friends – Trent Barreta and Chuck Taylor

Lucha Bros. – Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

Nyla Rose

Sammy Guevara – AAA Cruiserweight Champion

Kylie Rae

Yuka Sakazaki

For those counting at home, here is the current full roster for All Elite Wrestling as of February 7, 2019.

Chris Jericho

The Young Bucks – Matt and Nick Jackson

Cody (Rhodes)

Adam Page

PAC

Kazarian

Christopher Daniels

Scorpio Sky

Britt Baker

Brandi Rhodes

Joey Janela

MJF

Jimmy Havoc

Penelope Ford

Jungle Boy

#StrongHearts

On May 25, All Elite Wrestling will make their official debut with their first event called Double Or Nothing, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Thursday night was a huge evening for the young promotion, as they not only gave ticket information, but also revealed many new names for their roster. The signing of Kenny Omega is absolutely huge for the promotion, and fans are going to have fun with AEW going head-to-head with WWE.