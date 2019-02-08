Jennifer Aniston Not Looking For New Beau Following Justin Theroux Divorce

Jennifer Aniston’s personal life has been splashed across the front pages of tabloids ever since her marriage with actor Brad Pitt imploded. The couple’s 5-year marriage ended in 2005 after Pitt met Angelina Jolie, and left the Friends actress for Jolie.

For the most part, Hollywood fans sided with Aniston in the divorce, hoping she would find love again soon. Fans of the actress rejoiced again when news broke that she was engaged to long-time boyfriend Justin Theroux. Sadly, that marriage also only lasted two years.

Almost two years after she and Theroux announced their divorce, Aniston has said she is in no hurry to find another beau anytime soon, according to the International Business Times.

Aniston will celebrate her 50th birthday on Monday, February 11, but the fast approaching golden birthday doesn’t have the actress feel as though a clock is ticking on her time to find love.

Unnamed sources close to the actress told Us Weekly that Aniston is “feeling good” about her upcoming birthday.

“She’s not worried about the number 50,” said the insider. “She feels like life gets better with age and she isn’t looking back. The older she gets, the more comfortable she is in her own skin. She’s in a good place and happy.”

Jennifer Aniston turning 50 next week? That’s a lie. pic.twitter.com/ylxhfDTwHE — sofi (@gaypresaniston) February 6, 2019

“She’s not worried about meeting a man or dating. It’s not a priority for her or something she’s thinking about. Being single is just fine for her.”

Despite tabloid claims that the actress was broken up about both her divorces, she spoke up to deny those claims.

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me,” she revealed.

Frankly, she has never seemed the type to pine over a man, or the type who feels that she needs a man by her side to make her feel as though she is living her life to the fullest.

At the time that Aniston and Theroux separated, the former couple released a statement to say they were parting ways as friends, and wished each other nothing but the best. Even though she has been divorced twice, Aniston feels that both her marriages have been successful, and that both times a mutual decision was made that they could no longer find happiness together.