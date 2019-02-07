Kourtney Kardashian Hopes To Spread Positive Message By Co-Parenting With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Scott Disick on Thursday, E! News reports. The pair split in June of 2015 after a nine-year relationship. They share three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Since breaking up, Disick has continued to star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside his ex, and the two have gone on multiple vacations together with their children. Kardashian explained her dynamic with Disick on the Today show on Thursday.

“I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together,” she explained. “And I think it’s a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too.”

The reality star, 39, has always been public about her relationship with Disick. Viewers of the show watched consistently as the pair faced ups and downs due to cheating scandals and Disick’s excessive partying. Now that they have decided to co-parent, though, things have been seemingly calm. In December of 2018, the two exes even went on a family vacation — accompanied by Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Disick posted a photo of the three of them on his Instagram account with the caption, “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.” The post was received with many encouraging comments from his followers, most of them happy to see a positive portrayal of co-parenting.

It was previously reported by the Inquisitr that Kardashian and Disick are so close now that she is helping him shop for an engagement ring for Richie. While it hasn’t been confirmed if the couple, who began dating in 2017, are engaged — it’s a big step for Kardashian and Disick. Disick, 35, proposed to Kardashian multiple times on KUWTK. Though she refused his proposal multiple times, Kardashian reportedly gave Disick her “full blessing” to propose to the model, 20.

The mother-of-three also spoke to Today about cosmetics reform. Last year, her advocacy work led her to meet with congressional leaders about the importance of updating cosmetics legislation. She has also teamed up with the Environmental Working Group in hopes of seeing reform on these issues.

“I shouldn’t have to be standing in the bathroom scanning to know that products I am using are safe or not safe,” she said. “Especially products for my kids.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for Season 16 on March 31.