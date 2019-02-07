Meghan Markle Does Her Own Hair & Makeup, According To Friends: ‘She’s Self-Service’

Meghan's friends say she is still the same down-to-earth woman she's always been despite marrying into the royal family.

Meghan Markle is still the same down-to-earth woman she’s always been despite being married into the royal family, People is reporting. Five of Meghan’s close friends recently spoke to reporters to clear up rumors and defend the expectant mother from bullying. One misconception her friends wanted to clear up was the idea that just because she’s a part of the royal family now, she is doted on hand and foot. According to Meghan’s inner circle, this is not the case.

“There’s a false assumption that she lives in some gilded palace with staff and ladies-in-waiting and all these royal perks,” said one friend. “It’s simply not true.”

The friend went on to explain that Meghan and Prince Harry’s current Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage, is actually pretty “small” and “cozy.” The royal couple are not waited on hand-and-foot by chefs or butlers, and Meghan is the one in charge of cooking. According to her friend, she even cooks for her husband every night. Another way that the Duchess of Sussex is self-reliant? She does her own styling and makeup rather than handing over the reins to a stylist and makeup artist.

The only exception to this was on her wedding day when she had close personal friend Daniel Martin do her makeup. Otherwise, it’s Meghan herself that has managed to figure out the perfect makeup look for her, always managing to look glamorous and sophisticated yet natural and relaxed. One friend recalled visiting the duchess at her home, and Meghan was said to have idly chatted with her friend while painting her own nails in preparation for a public appearance. While some may regard Meghan’s transition from American girl to British royalty as a Cinderella story, her friends insist there is no fairy godmother there to give her a makeover.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs the Bristol Old Vic on February 1, 2019, in Bristol, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“I said, ‘People think when you come out of the car that you went through some metaphorical reverse car wash. Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, and everyone’s doing all this stuff to you,” the friend recalls saying to Meghan. “They’re not picturing you sitting by the space heater doing your own hair and nails. She’s very self-service.”

According to another article from People, Meghan’s friends also cleared up rumors that she had turned her back on her family. The five women claim that Meghan’s half-sister Samantha and half-brother Thomas Jr. were never a part of her life. In addition, they say that Meghan’s father, Thomas, is the one who won’t contact her rather than vice versa like Thomas has said to the media in the past.

Meghan’s friends hope that clarifying the accusations against her will help relieve stress for her and her baby.