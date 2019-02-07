Cardi B Opens Up About Struggle With Postpartum Depression

Cardi B recently opened up about a common struggle that many new moms face, and several moms-to-be worry about – postpartum depression. The rapper, who recently sat down for her cover interview with Harper’s Bazaar, told the magazine that while she thought she would be ok, suddenly the “baby blues” hit her out of nowhere, and one day she felt the weight of it on her shoulders.

“I thought I was going to avoid it. When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders,” Cardi revealed.

She also revealed that she had started off breastfeeding Kulture, who is nicknamed “KK,” but it was too hard on both of them. Since they switched to bottle feeding, both mother and daughter are happy and thriving.

Cardi also added that backing out on her tour with Bruno Mars in favor of staying with Kulture – so that the baby didn’t have to be in the care of a professional sitter, or ride along on a tour bus for months – was a good decision in the long run. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also revealed that canceling the tour was good for her, too, as she said her body hasn’t felt quite right since she gave birth.

“For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same. I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet. When it comes to heels, I’m not as good at walking anymore. I feel like I’m holding a weight on me. I don’t know why because I’m skinnier than I’ve ever been,” she revealed.

Kulture coming into Cardi’s life was more than just the typical blessing. She said that since she brought her daughter into this world, it’s given her a different perspective of social media and how our lives are portrayed online. The “Foreva” singer said that she will find herself scrolling through her phone and come across someone talking about her or her troubled relationship with Offset, and she’ll pause and remember that there are more important things in life than who is saying what online.

“I’ve noticed that every time you respond, you just make things worse, so I’m over it. I’m just over it. I really don’t need it, and sometimes it just brings chaos to my brain,” she said, adding that she’s been pulling back from social media, but hasn’t quite made an official exit from any of her sharing platforms.

Speaking up about her struggles following the birth of her daughter wasn’t easy for Cardi B, but sharing her story will likely bring comfort to the millions of women worldwide that admire her and the strength she has shown.