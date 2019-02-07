Ariana Grande Reveals The Truth About Nicki Minaj Relationship After Apparent ‘Shade’

Ariana Grande is speaking out after Nicki was accused of throwing some 'shade' in her direction.

Ariana Grande is revealing the truth about her relationship with Nicki Minaj after the rapper was accused of throwing what many claimed was “shade” at her longtime friend and sometime collaborator on her new track “Bust Down Barbiana.” Grande took to Twitter on February 6 to set the record straight amid the allegations, making it pretty clear that there’s no drama between herself and Minaj.

Per NME, fans first began to speculate that there could be some bad blood between the two – who have teamed up on a number of tracks over the years including “Side to Side,” “Bang Bang,” “Bed,” and “The Light Is Coming” – after Nicki rapped a pretty cryptic line in the song about Ariana.

On the song, the rapper states, “And I’m still winnin’, Pacquiana, Percocets, popiana, killin’ everybody beat, thank you next, Ariana.”

Many were quick to claim the line appeared to be “shade” aimed at the 25-year-old star and even took to Twitter to accuse Nicki of hinting via the lyrics that the two may not be so close right now.

Addressing the song on the social media site, one fan asked in reference to the line, “so it wasn’t shade?” which then caught the attention of Ariana who quickly shut down all the speculation.

The star even called the fan who suggested the two aren’t on good terms of being a “silly a**.”

“No silly a**. there will never be anything but love between us ever,” Grande clapped back of the “shade” allegations. “She’s been there for me (in real life) every time i’ve needed somebody & i’ll always be there for her.”

The “thank u, next” singer then added, “we love each other. bet.”

Nicki then also clarified Ariana’s remarks on her own Twitter page.

Quoting the star’s tweet shortly after it was posted on February 6, the “Barbie Tingz” rapper added, “Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life.”

The two have certainly made no secret of their close friendship on social media over the years. Pop Crave reported last year in May that Nicki revealed on Instagram Stories that Ariana had bought her a Chanel choker that was identical to one she owns. She even referred to her as being her sister.

“Both my fans and I cut a b***h for my little sissy @arianagrande,” she wrote. “She bought me this choker to match hers. Ugh! Her mind!”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And while Minaj is singing about Grande on her new music, it’s possible that the star could soon return the favor.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the pop star revealed that she’s been doing a lot of writing recently on some new music that could be pretty personal.

Ariana told fans that she’s been healing after a difficult period in her life through writing new music and could even have more new material for fans following the release of her brand new fifth studio album Thank U, Next on February 8.