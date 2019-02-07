‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Monster’s Identity Is Baffling Judges, But Fans Have Theories

The Masked Singer is TV’s most fun new show. The series allows celebrities to remain completely anonymous while they sing with their faces and bodies hidden behind elaborate costumes.

According to Entertainment Tonight, this week, a fan favorite performer, the monster, took the stage to sing Lenny Kravitz’s hit song “American Woman” and nailed it. The judges were completely stunned by the energetic and fun performance, but they still don’t know who the star behind the mask is.

During the monster’s clue package he dropped hints about swinging, being a teddy bear, and fighting his demons. He also brought a physical clue, which was a headset, and claimed that he made his best calls from the piece of equipment.

The judges were completely in the dark about the singer’s identity, making guesses such as boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and comedians David Alan Grier or Tommy Davidson. Meanwhile, Jenny McCarthy believes that the singer may be an athlete, such as a professional golfer, having hinted about having a caddy and taking swings in the past.

Some fans online have guessed that it could be Tiger Woods behind the mask, having overcome some of his own demons and stepping away from the public for a while.

Others have come up with guesses such as Kel Mitchell, Cee Lo Green, Nelly, Jamie Foxx, Darius Rucker, and more. However, T-Pain continues to be the fan favorite to be underneath the costume.

The outlet reports that T-Pain could be a good fit to be the monster, and that he often plays video games on Twitch, which could be one of the reasons the headset and game references fit the “Buy You A Drank” singer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Masked Singer also revealed the true identity of another star this week. The raven was voted off of the singing competition, and revealed to be former talk show host Ricki Lake.

The ex Dancing With the Stars contestant sang the song “Brave” before being unmasked, and revealing that she decided to come on the show to reset her life after the devastating loss of her husband last year.

Ricki’s clues pointed to her being a talk show host, and she even revealed that she had won an Emmy. Judges guessed stars like Sara Gilbert, Sherri Shepherd, Star Jones, Carni Wilson, Raven Simone, and Megan McCain, but Robin Thicke was the only one to get it right, revealing that he used to watch Ricki’s show after school as a kid.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.