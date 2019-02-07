Kanye Backs Out Of Miami Condo Deal After Surprising Kim With The Purchase

There seems to be a difference of opinion about what ended the $14 million deal.

Kanye West made a big deal out presenting his wife Kim Kardashian with a luxury condo in Miami, but the deal has fallen through. The $14 million Miami Beach condo was a Christmas gift, but Kardashian has asked him if he has a gift receipt.

PageSix reports that the condo Kanye secured for Kim is now officially back on the market. Kanye bought the lush beach pad as a surprise for his wife but perhaps not a pleasant one, as sources say she asked him to pull out of the deal which means he is losing $600,000 on the Faena House deal.

But West is saying that the sale is off due to leaks surrounding the purchase.

Insiders, however, say that Kanye can’t possibly blame leaks for the situation as he showed up to see the place with an entourage, a camera crew, and paparazzi.

But West’s team is saying that none of these reasons are correct, and it’s just a privacy issue.

“None of those reasons mentioned [for pulling out of the purchase] are true. When Kim and Kanye went to Miami to view the condo together after Christmas, Kim loved it but felt it was not private enough for them. They are now looking for a vacation home that is more secluded and offers much more privacy for their family.”

This is not to first time there has been a miscommunication between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian after they have each chosen various properties only to sell them sometimes before moving in. They have even mulled over a move to England.

The Inquisitr reports that Kim Kardashian was said to be embarrassed and Twitter pushed back hard when Kanye West stated that his wife was “the new Marie Antoinette.”

West says that Kardashian is changing the face of fashion and inspiring designers and that she is an “agent of change” like the French queen, and he is like her husband, King Louis XVI (who were both killed in the revolution by the French people).

“My wife is the face of the change of fashion, where designers who literally wouldn’t let her sit in shows are now making entire collections based off of her shape. [Kim] represents our modern-day Marie Antoinette. She gets hair and makeup every day, not just for a photo shoot. Why? Because every day is a photo shoot.”

Kanye went on to talk about the lavishness of Versailles, but he didn’t recall the way their story ended.