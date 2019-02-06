Reese Witherspoon Jokes About Almost Never Washing Her Jeans On Instagram

Are you team wash or no wash when it comes to jeans?

There has been a debate over how often you should wash your favorite pair of blue jeans for quite some time now. While some people argue that they can be worn a lot before putting them in the wash, there are other people who think that you should wash them every time that you wear them. But it seems as though Reese Witherspoon is fond of the former approach, and she shared as much with her Instagram followers.

In a post from earlier today, the mother of three shared a photo of two pairs of jeans laid out on a bed. Placed over the jeans was a black letter-board with white letters that read, “I don’t even know who you are any more — my jeans after I wash them.” So far, Witherspoon’s witty post has earned the actress a ton of attention, attracting over 7,800 likes in addition to 100-plus comments in very short order.

Some fans commented on the post to let Reese know that they also don’t wash their jeans all that much, while a few others disagreed — and thought that jeans should be washed after every use.

“Lmaoooo..I have to repost this! The struggle IS REAL,” one fan commented.

“I always hate washing my jeans because I hate having to break them in again!!” a second Instagram fan wrote.

“I needed to hear this today???? Sometimes you begin to think it’s just you lol,” one more follower quipped.

