These Are The Surprising Artists Just Added To Perform At The Grammy Awards

The performer list continues to grow for the 2019 Grammy Awards as Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Chloe x Halle, Travis Scott and Andra Day were added to the roster for the show, dubbed “music’s biggest night” which will air Sunday, February 10, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Billboard reported that the aforementioned performers were added February 6. Fifteen-time Grammy-winner Alicia Keys will host the show for the first time.

The outlet previously reported that the new adds will join the following artists already scheduled to perform. These include, according to Billboard’s story, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Arturo Sandoval, Young Thug, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Ricky Martin.

Artists will celebrate music’s big night with a week of events, one of which will include a tribute to Dolly Parton, where the legendary singer and songwriter will be honored by MusiCares as its 2019 Person of the Year. MusiCares is a charity that was founded by the Recording Academy and assists those in the music business that may be in financial or medical need.

Neil Portnow, Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO, stated of Parton said to Grammy of Parton’s award, “Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy and she has used her stardom to contribute to a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy programs.”

“I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year,” said Parton of the honor as reported by the Grammy Awards’ official site. “It’s even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can’t wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music.”

Scheduled to pay tribute to Parton are Norah Jones, P!nk, Mark Ronson, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Shawn Mendes, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Katy Perry, and Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, according to Grammy.

Back in 2017, Cyrus told People Magazine she loved Parton for many reasons, but this reason in particular.

“Watching the way she treats people with love and respect. Always a reminder to me and my family of what is important. Never let success change your heart.”

This year’s awards have already been marred by controversy just days ahead of the big show.

Ariana Grande reportedly pulled out of performing and attending the show due to a disagreement with producers, reported Rolling Stone. Rumor has it that Grande wanted to perform her latest single “7 Rings” Sunday, but producers felt a medley that included the new tune and a song of their choice would be a better fit. Rolling Stone reported that Grande was “insulted” by their suggestion, pulled out from performing and will allegedly not attend as well.

The Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.