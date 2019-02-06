‘One Piece’ Chapter 932 Spoilers: Komurasaki’s Identity Revealed, Robin In Huge Trouble At Orochi’s Mansion

Will Robin succeed to escape from Orochi's mansion?

One Piece Chapter 932 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will mainly focus on the feast at the mansion of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, where chaos is about to start. Will Robin and Komurasaki be fine after Orochi shows his true form?

In the spoilers posted on Reddit, One Piece Chapter 932 started with Shogun Orochi and his subordinates watching Komurasaki excellently play music. While everyone is busy at the banquet, Strawhat Pirates archaeologist Nico Robin has been caught by the Oniwabanshu, the squad of ninjas who serve Shogun Orochi, while she’s roaming around the mansion.

Robin told the Oniwabanshu that she’s a “Witching Hour Boy” sent to the mansion to investigate the money flow in the Flower Capital. The leader of the Oniwabanshu ordered his men to arrest Robin. The ninjas decided to attack Robin, but when they hit her, his body turned into flowers. The new chapter revealed that the Oniwabanshu were only talking to an image created using Robin’s devil fruit power.

While escaping, Robin called Nami, Shinobu, and Brook and informed them that there are 11 ninjas at Shogun Orochi’s mansion. The leader of the Oniwabanshu told his men to continue their pursuit of Robin. Instead of leaving the mansion, Robin decided to return to the feast.

One Piece Chapter 932 featured Shogun Orochi reminding his subordinates about the nearing return of the Kozuki clan, who vowed to take their revenge 20 years after the death of Oden.

“Do you remember the extraordinary power of the Nine Red Scabbards? The one with leadership skills among them, Kinemon, is a man with a quick and smart mind. They will revive after these 20 years and get prepared. In order to take my head.”

No one in the banquet is taking Shogun Orochi’s words seriously. Shogun Orochi said that Kinemon is the mastermind of the three major incidents that recently happened in the Wano Country. Kyoshiro assured Shogun Orochi that he will be killing Kinemon and the Nine Red Scabbards once they show up. Shogun Orochi continued talking and said that the Kozuki clan isn’t only aiming for his head but also for Emperor Kaido’s.

Most of the people present in the feast tried their best not to laugh after hearing Shogun Orochi utter those words. However, Toko couldn’t help herself but laugh, which annoyed Shogun Orochi. He decided to punish Toko by death. Komurasaki defended Toko from Shogun Orochi. When Shogun Orochi wielded his sword, Komurasaki slapped him hard in the face and expressed willingness to sacrifice her life for her friend Toko. Komurasaki also revealed that she is a daughter of a samurai.

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 932 will show a furious Orochi showing his true form, with the Oniwabanshu finally finding Robin. As chaos is about to start at Shogun Orochi’s mansion, Kyoshiro prepares himself to fight.