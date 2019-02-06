John Stamos Says He Doesn’t Know What He Was Thinking With His 1980s Mullet

Decades later, the actor is still scratching his head over his most famous hairstyle.

John Stamos cut his hair years ago, but his iconic 1980s mullet will live forever in the minds of TV fans. Stamos first hit the small screen in 1982 when he shot to teen idol status after landing the role of Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. Stamos’ mullet hairstyle got attention then, but it became a permanent part of pop culture history when the actor scored a starring role in the ABC sitcom Full House in 1987.

On Full House, Stamos’ Uncle Jesse was known for his perfectly coiffed hair, but today, the 55-year-old actor admits he doesn’t know what was thinking with the “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle.

Stamos, who currently stars in the Netflix series You, told fans on Buzzfeed he would never consider growing back his mullet.

“There were lots of great lesbian mullets in the ’80s. Mine was not the best,” Stamos said during a Q&A session with the entertainment site.

“I don’t think I’d ever grow it again. I don’t know why I ever grew it back then. That’s the thing. [I never watch reruns] because I look at myself and go what was I thinking. I look like a crow died on my head or something.”

This is not the first time John Stamos has likened his signature hairstyle to a crow’s resting place. In 2015, John told E! News that his infamous ‘do was “like two crows had died on my head!”

“The sideburns were big!” Stamos added. “I look now and I go, ‘Why didn’t anybody say something to me?!”

Stamos’ famous mullet was recently on the mind of singer Richard Marx, who point-blank asked the actor on Twitter what he was thinking with his mullet. Stamos shot back that he was trying to look as cool as Richard Marx. Music fans may recall the “Hold On to the Nights” singer rocked an insane mullet back in the late 1980s.

I really don’t know what you were thinking with that mullet, bro. https://t.co/dAww0xcL2L — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 31, 2019

I was thinking, "How do I look as cool as Richard Marx?" https://t.co/Xg71kqI8bm — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 31, 2019

Stamos has enjoyed a successful television career. In addition to his eight-season run on Full House, the actor has starred on the long-running medical drama ER and has appeared on everything from Glee to Scream Queens. There’s also his successful Fuller House reboot and John’s current recurring role on You. But regrets, he has a few. In 2010, Stamos told Redbook his biggest career regret was his mullet.

“I wish someone had said, ‘Cut that hair!” the actor said.

John Stamos can currently be seen on the psychological thriller You on Netflix, and he is expected to appear on the upcoming final season of Fuller House later this year.