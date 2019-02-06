Tekashi 69’s Baby Mama Slams Rapper For Putting Family At Risk By ‘Snitching’

Rapper Tekashi 69, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has been making headlines lately after his arrest in November on a number of charges including armed robbery and gang shooting. Just last week, he pleaded guilty to those charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in his case.

Unfortunately, that decision has angered the mother of the 22-year-old rapper’s daughter. Sara Molina, with whom Tekashi 69 shares a 3-year-old little girl, has slammed Tekashi for putting their daughter at risk by agreeing to snitch on the gang, according to News Hub.

Tekashi pleaded guilty to a total of nine charges and admitted to joining the Nine Trey Blood Gang and committing crimes under their name. He stated that the violence was carried out in the hopes of improving his standing in the gang and that of the gang itself.

“As a member of Nine Trey, the enterprise engaged in such activities including shooting at people, robbing people, and at times drug trafficking,” he told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Paul Englemayer.

“As members of Nine Trey, we had disputes with rivals of Nine Trey, including disputes with our own members who we deemed disloyal to our organisation. We engaged in these various criminal acts to preserve and enhance the power of Nine Trey.”

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Says He Put The Family at Risk By Snitching https://t.co/SoPHd0ufcc — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2019

It will be interesting to see what the gang’s reaction to his cooperation with prosecutors will be, given that he was tasked with dealing with people disloyal to the organization, a banner they will likely argue his snitching to the feds falls under.

“He didn’t think how it’s going to affect others. He’s only thinking about himself. I’m left to pick up the pieces of whatever mess he’s made,” Molina said of Tekashi’s cooperation with authorities.

“I can’t feel comfortable allowing him to bring whatever he has with him into my daughter’s life. My job is to protect my daughter at all costs. Even if that means him.”

She further slammed him for letting his fame get to his head, given him an over-inflated sense of importance that has led to him becoming more selfish than ever. The pair had been together for seven years before his arrest.

Attorney Dawn Florio has said that Tekashi and his family’s safety are of the utmost importance to his legal counsel and that every precaution is being taken to ensure their safety. This includes trying to protect him from his co-defendants, who are also members of the gang.

Tekashi still has plenty of talking to do with the feds and is only due to be sentenced on January 23, 2020. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years behind bars, which means his daughter will be 50 before he can see her on the outside again. His cooperation might, however, mean that authorities will be inclined to give him a lighter sentence.

It’s not the first time Tekashi has gotten in trouble with the law, having previously been sentenced to probation for appearing in a video in which a 13-year-old girl was performing actions of a sexual nature on a man.