The Internet Thinks One Of Adam Levine’s Tattoos Spells Out A Secret Message, And His Nipple Is The Key

The Maroon 5 singer is still generating controversy for the shirtless performance at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.

Adam Levine’s nipples are still making news two full days after the Super Bowl, and this time it’s thanks to an internet conspiracy theory claiming that one of the nipples unlocks the key to a secret message in one of his chest tattoos.

While the Maroon 5 singer’s Super Bowl performance is still drawing very contentious reviews, much of the attention has focused on his multitude of tattoos and the scandalous (or not so scandalous, depending on what camp you fall in) appearance of his nipples. As the Daily Mail noted, one group of internet users think they discovered a secret message in one of those tattoos.

The theory centered around two letters close to his nipple that looked to the naked eye to be the letter “B” followed by the letter “R.” Because they were situated just next to his nipple, some fans thought that Levine was trying to spell out “BRO” using his nipple as the final letter.

As the Daily Mail reported, that wasn’t exactly the case. The tattoo actually read “DR” — for the initials of his eldest daughter, Dusty Rose.

That would seem to make more sense than one spelling out “BRO” with his nipple. Adam Levine has been very open about how having a daughter changed his life. In an interview shortly after Dusty was born, Adam said becoming a parent was like nothing he ever experienced before.

“I’ve been a parent for three weeks; what do I know? I don’t know anything, but it’s kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly,” Levine said during a radio appearance (via Us Weekly).

“There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

No, Adam Levine's Tattoos And Left Nipple Don't Spell The Word "Bro" But It's Still Hilarious pic.twitter.com/QaGyz4nKDM — So Mello Yello (@YoMelloYello) February 5, 2019

Even if he didn’t have a secret message spelled out with his nipple, Adam Levine’s body part was still drawing controversy. His shirtless appearance came 15 years after Janet Jackson’s infamous halftime show in which singer Justin Timberlake accidentally pulled off part of her top to reveal her nipple. The incident coined the term “wardrobe malfunction” and led to huge fines for CBS and a major backlash for Jackson, even though she did not appear to be at fault in the incident.

Adam Levine’s shirtless display had some viewers upset that he would so easily appear shirtless without fear of facing the same consequences as Jackson. While that controversy may be real, the rumors that he has a secret tattoo with his nipple as the key appears to be fake.