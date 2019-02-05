Kate Middleton Reveals Her Kids Love To Cook, Shares One Of Their Favorite Recipes

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out today to visit two schools in support of Children’s Mental Health Week, an event run by one of her royal patronages, Place2Be. Kate visited the Lavender Primary School in Enfield, where she learned about the affect of food on both physical and mental health — and, according to People, also offered some insight as to her children’s eating habits as well.

“Charlotte loves olives,” Kate said, revealing the fact about her three-year-old daughter to a group of students from one of the school’s year 6 classes.

The duchess also shared that both Princess Charlotte and her five-year-old son, Prince George, enjoy cooking with their mom — especially “cheesy pasta,” which she explained was one of their favorite recipes.

Ivy Learning Trust chief executive Matthew Kleiner-Mann, who introduced the Place2Be program to Lavender Primary 13 years ago, elaborated more on the duchess’s explanation of how the family goes about working together to make the delicious meal.

“She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her,” he told reporters. “They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff.”

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and that she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her – they made cheesy pasta together the other day!

Kleiner-Mann explained that the duchess was very engaging, and understands the connection between mental health and physical exercise. She was also “very interested” in the affect of food on moods, a subject of discussion for the year 6 classroom she visited.

The students were working on a “mood meter” that demonstrates the the link between foods and mental well being, and participated in a conversation with the children about how sugar provides a brief feeling of euphoria but eventually leads to the dreaded “sugar crash.”

“It’s interesting how food and energy and how you feel work together,” Kate said during their discussion. “It’s amazing the connection between physical and mental well-being.”

The 'mood meter' is a way to help pupils identify and plot how they are feeling. It works from left to right: less pleasant to more pleasant feelings and from bottom to top low energy to high energy feelings.

In addition to her time with the year 6 class, the duchess also participated in a show-and-tell activity with one of Lavender Primary’s year 2 classes. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the students were asked to bring in an “item that makes them feel good” — and Kate chose to bring in a sweet photo of her family to share with the students.

“This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy,” she explained to the kids before asking them what activities they enjoy doing with their own families.

Following the duchess’s trip to Lavender Primary School, she also visited Alperton Community School. While there, Kate met Andria Zafirakou — the U.K.’s first Global Teacher Prize winner — and talked to students who were part of the school’s Random Acts of Kindness club.