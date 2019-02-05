Kate Middleton Chooses Sweet Photo As ‘Item That Makes Her Feel Good’ For School Visit

The week is Children’s Mental Health Week in the U.K., an event put on by Place2Be, one of the charities that Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is involved with. The royal mother of three supported the event today with a trip to two schools in London to learn how students are taking care of their mental well being.

The duchess looked lovely in a candy apple green dress and her signature blowout hairstyle for her first stop of the day at Lavender Primary School in Enfield, where she met with the class of Year 2 teacher Ms. Monk. Students were asked to bring in an object that makes them feel good, an activity that, according to the Daily Mail, Kate participated in as well, with the duchess choosing a sweet family portrait to show off to her new friends.

“I’ve got something. It’s not very big. Do you want to see it?” she asked the students before opening up her small clutch handbag to pull out her item.

“This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy,” she explained as she showed off her photo. “And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family. And that makes me feel really happy.”

The Duchess of Cambridge takes part in ‘show and tell’ at Lavender Primary School – and produces a picture of the thing that makes her most happy. Her family. @Place2Be pic.twitter.com/A8J9pSMwmR — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 5, 2019

While it may be the first time the students of Ms. Monk’s class had seen the photo, it is actually one that royal watchers could easily recognize, as it was the same one featured on her family’s 2018 Christmas card. The photo, taken by Matt Porteous, features Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis posing with their parents Kate and Prince William at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

This year’s theme for Children’s Mental Health Week is “Healthy: Inside and Out,” putting a focus on the connection between physical and mental health. The duchess was able to watch children participate in the school’s “Daily Mile” program, a 15-minute break from the classroom that allows students to go outside and run at their own pace. The short recess not only helps with health and fitness but also improves concentration in the classroom.

Kate also met with a Year 6 class at Lavender Primary to learn about their food diary activity that teaches about how meal choices affect moods and feelings. She also had the opportunity to speak to parents as well about some of the strategies they have implemented to keep both them and their children healthy.

The duchess’s second stop of the day was at the Alperton Community School, where she learned about some of the programs implemented that support the well being of both students and teachers, including one of their art classes and the Random Acts of Kindness club.