NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Reveals Plan In 2019 Free Agency, Per ‘Mercury News’

Are the Warriors willing to give Klay Thompson a max contract next summer?

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is expected to be one of the coveted superstars in the 2019 NBA free agency. Thompson may still not be on the level of Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard, but his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity makes him an incredible addition to NBA teams who need additional star power on their roster.

After struggling earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, Klay Thompson succeeded to regain his All-Star form and is currently averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Despite being involved in numerous rumors, Thompson made it clear that he wants to be a Warrior for life.

On Twitter, Mark Medina of the Mercury News revealed that Klay Thompson is planning to stay long-term in Golden State no matter what Kevin Durant’s offseason decision will be. Like Thompson, Durant is also set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Medina added that Thompson has no intention of giving the Warriors a discount and expected to demand a max contract.

“Klay wants to return to Warriors regardless of whether KD stays or leaves. Klay looking for max for simple reasons.1. His obvious resume. 2. any money Warriors save would just reduce luxury taxes, not help them sign another player.”

Klay Thompson would reportedly have interest in the Lakers if they trade for Anthony Davis and the Warriors don’t offer Thompson a max contract. https://t.co/JqxnNPvtxe pic.twitter.com/XFsDupQa0n — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) January 29, 2019

Klay Thompson has every right to demand a max contract from the Warriors. Thompson was one of the players who helped the Warriors return to the NBA Finals in 2015 and win three NBA championship titles in the last four years. If the Warriors lowball the All-Star shooting guard, there is a strong possibility that he will consider entertaining offers from other NBA teams.

One of the potential landing spots for Klay Thompson is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are one of the few teams who could create enough salary cap space to sign a max free agent next summer. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (courtesy of SB Nation’s Silver Screen And Roll), Thompson may consider joining the Lakers if they succeed to acquire Anthony Davis via trade and the Warriors don’t offer him a max contract.

Luckily for the Warriors’ fans, Golden State doesn’t seem to have any problem giving Klay Thompson or any of their core players a huge payday. Per Tim Kawakami of the Athletic, Warriors owner Joe Lacob said that no one is going to outspend their team regarding their own players when free agency hits next July.