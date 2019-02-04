‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nick Pushes A Crazy Theory

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 5 brings another encounter between Summer and Kyle while Lola focuses on her cooking and her future new job. Plus, Nick goes to great lengths to defend his family.

Summer (Hunter King) pushes Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) buttons, according to She Knows Soaps. Summer is back in Genoa City and ready to reclaim Kyle as her own, but Kyle has other ideas. He and Lola (Sasha Calle) were going strong before Summer’s return. However, the fact that Lola is a virgin combined with her intense focus on cooking and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) new restaurant has etched a few cracks in their relationship. Plus, Lola is insecure and believes that perhaps Kyle could get what he wanted from Summer.

Of course, Kyle always insists that he only wants Lola. No matter what he does, though, it seems as if Lola is determined to keep at least part of her heart safe. Plus, starting a new restaurant as head chef is the job of her dreams, and right now Lola isn’t willing to compromise her goals for the sake of her relationship with Kyle, which is starting to wear thin. Because of that, when Summer hangs around Kyle, she can sense that he’s wound up about something, and she continues pushing to find out what it is.

Do you think these four will get caught? ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/Y7DF4R7ONM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) defends the Newmans. It’s no longer enough for Nick for Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to merely clear Victor’s (Eric Braeden) name. Now, Nick is out for blood. He wants whoever has tortured his family to pay dearly, and he requests that Michael help find out who hid behind the walls at the Ranch and spied on everyone. Nick directs Micheal to try to get DNA from the equipment to find out whose it is, but Michael may not end up being as successful as Nick hopes.

According to the Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, the Newmans believe that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) somehow faked his death and is the one who has been framing Victor and keeping Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) terrified. Of course, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is quite upset when she considers the possibility, and she worries that J.T. may be hellbent on getting revenge if he is still alive and running around Genoa City wreaking havoc on the Newmans.

While it would be a longshot, stranger things have happened than J.T. faking his death somehow. Of course, the fact that everyone is talking about J.T. may mean that the person behind the wall is somebody else.