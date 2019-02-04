Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message That Raises Questions About Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Over the past couple of months, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been working diligently to repair their relationship, but lots of fans are convinced they may be nearing the point of no return. According to Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared a cryptic post via social media that may reveal details about the state of her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers baller.

It has been reported that on Sunday, February 3, Khloe Kardashian shared a post about soulmates, explaining the definition of the word and how a soulmate should impact your life.

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you,” it read. “No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

She concluded with a message from God and words of positivity for the month of February.

“I hope everything gets better for all of us, I hope we all find the peace we’re looking for.”

In the same series of quotes, Khloe shared another that said, “God is saying to you today, ‘The Month of February is going to be filled with blessings, new opportunities, and growth.'”

Khloe’s post raised lots of questions and now that it appears to have been deleted, the reality star has only fueled more speculation about the possibility of trouble in paradise. Since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were last seen together on January 13, fans are wondering if something happened between them over the past few weeks. Right now, Khloe and Tristan have yet to respond to the latest rumors. However, this isn’t the first time Khloe and Tristan have been at the center of breakup rumors.

Last month, Khloe Kardashian shared a post that was equally cryptic, but an insider claimed the posts are actually generalized. The reality star reportedly enjoys intimate conversation with her followers so she aims to post inspirational memes and statements for them to read. Throughout the month of January, Khloe and Tristan were rarely seen together, but they did spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

When fans criticized Khloe for choosing to spend holidays with Tristan instead of her family, she fired back to defend her family, insisting they were starting their own traditions. At the time, Khloe and Tristan seemed to be on the road to reconciliation but right now, things appear unclear.