‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Sam Plays Games, Ryan Manipulates, And Nina’s Surprised

Another wild week of action is on the way, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Ryan is going to great lengths to avoid being caught — and it sounds as if there will be quite a bit of talk about Dante over the next few days. Sam is convinced that Shiloh is shady, and she’s determined to prove it — while Kristina seems to be swept up by his attention. In addition, Nina has a surprise on the way that will seemingly lead to a big decision.

The weekly sneak peek shared via Twitter teases that Sam will try to work her magic on Shiloh. She and Jason will lead others to believe they’ve already split again, and she’ll be trying to reel Shiloh in so she can uncover his secrets. General Hospital spoilers detail that he’ll keep trying to play the nice guy, but she’s not buying it — and neither are many fans.

Ryan will have some moments of explosive anger as he battles to maintain the upper hand with the investigation, but General Hospital spoilers reveal that he’ll be handed two prime opportunities to manipulate what’s happening. He’ll start doing therapy sessions with both Franco and Lulu — and as the Inquisitr shared, he’ll set things up to make it look like Franco is responsible for all that’s happened, not him.

Nina will get a surprise visit from her “daughter” Sasha, when Sasha returns to Port Charles. SheKnows Soaps indicates that Charlotte and Sasha will spend time together, and Nina will have a significant change of heart in some way. Will seeing her “daughters” together prompt her to tell Valentin she’ll go ahead and remarry him?

Unfortunately for Nina, she’s got a major dose of heartbreak headed her way soon. While it’s not clear when the truth about Sasha will emerge, it seems likely to be coming soon.

Learning that both Sasha and Valentin tricked her — and potentially learning that Obrecht knew the truth — will surely be devastating to Nina. Fans suspect that she’ll soon learn that Willow is her true biological daughter, but that’ll be a complicated situation to navigate, given Nina’s distaste for Charlotte’s teacher.

The week of February 4 forecasts much worry about Dante, as Sonny and Olivia worry about where he is and why nobody can make contact with him. General Hospital spoilers note that Franco will spend time with Aiden, Elizabeth will lean on Scott, and Spinelli will have news for Jason. There’s an update about Oscar’s health on the way — and viewers will see more of Drew, Kim, and Julian in the days ahead as well.

What will it take for the truth about Ryan to be uncovered? What’s going on with Dante? General Hospital spoilers tease that things will be quite intense as these storylines move forward, and fans won’t want to miss any of the drama ahead.