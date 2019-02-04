Dana Perino Roasted For Super Bowl Queso

A lot of people all across the country made food for their Super Bowl parties on Sunday. But none of them probably caught as much hell for it as Dana Perino.

“I made queso,” the Fox News host and former White House press secretary tweeted Sunday to her 1.8 million Twitter followers, along with a photo of something that bore only a passing resemblance to the popular cheesy delicacy of that name.

The reactions were swift and continued throughout the game, a lackluster defensive battle that ended with a sixth Super Bowl win for the New England Patriots.

“I got Acid Reflux just from looking at this,” Twitter user RotherTurkey tweeted.

“No, you didn’t,” journalist Amanda Marcotte said in another tweet.

“I serve queso. I know queso,” tweeted an account called Texas Humor. “Queso is a friend of mine. Dana, that is no queso.”

“Never seen a better ad for immigration,” read a post from actor Thomas Sadoski’s Twitter account.

There were also Photoshopped versions of the queso, featuring everything from Han Solo frozen in Perino’s queso as if it were carbonite, as shown in one Twitter post, and the Crying Jordan meme.

Perino was a good sport about the whole thing.

“At least tweets about my terrible queso are more entertaining than this game,” she tweeted during the game’s second half.

Perino also thanked the handful of people who thought the queso looked good and noted in another Twitter post that she had no idea there were elitist foodies on the social networking site.

“Good to know! Anyway, the queso is gone and the salad is still sitting there. So…whatever dudes!”

I made queso pic.twitter.com/WXLFNcZlfU — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) February 3, 2019

As of Monday morning, Perino’s tweet had a nearly 10-to-1 ratio, with nearly 5,000 replies compared to 576 retweets.

Dana Perino served as White House press secretary for the final year and a half of George W. Bush’s presidential administration, although she had worked in the press office since shortly after the 9/11 attacks. Before she officially became press secretary, Perino served for a time as acting White House press secretary, as her predecessor, Tony Snow, was undergoing treatment for cancer. Snow died in 2008 at age 53.

Perino had been the second woman to serve as White House press secretary, following Dee Dee Myers during Bill Clinton’s presidency; the current White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is the third.

Following the end of the Bush administration, Perino joined Fox News and has worked there ever since. She currently hosts a news show called The Daily Briefing With Dana Perino, while also appearing on other Fox News shows.