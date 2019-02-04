Julian Edelman Of The New England Patriots Named MVP At Super Bowl LIII

Julian Edelman recieved the award for MVP at the 2019 Super Bowl and became the second-leading reciever in NFL history.

32-year-old Julian Edelman is a nine year veteran of the New England Patriots. During Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII his impressive performance on the field helped the Patriots score a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Following the big game, he was awarded the prestigious Most Valuable Player award, according to People.

Edelman played college football for both Kent State and the College of San Mateo, serving as a quarterback. In the seventh round of the NFL draft of 2009 he was drafted to the Patriots and has remained a prominent figure on the team ever since. Super Bowl LIII wasn’t his first rodeo, in fact this is his third Super Bowl win. He previously helped take home victories for the team in Super Bowl XLIX in 2014 and Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 2017 victory for the Patriots was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Edelman stepped onto the field Sunday evening fully focused and determined to take home a win. He and quarterback Tom Brady are well accustomed to playing together and worked well in unison to take home the victory. Super Bowl LIII was Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win.

History was made during Super Bowl 2019, as Brady set the record for most career passing touchdowns during the game. Meanwhile, Edelman became the second-leading receiver in NFL history. He is only the seventh receiver to take home the prized MVP award for a Super Bowl, according to ESPN.

The game started out overwhelmingly slow, with points hard to come by for either side. In fact, Super Bowl LIII was the lowest scoring game in Super Bowl history. However, Edelman’s consistency throughout the process helped get the Patriots where they needed to be.

Edelman hasn’t always had the smoothest running career, fighting his way back from several serious injuries. In 2017, he was sidelined for the entire season following an ACL injury. Despite his disappointment, he focused on his health and remained strong for his team.

“[It’s] pretty surreal; tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Edelman said. “I preach that… I have to try to live to that. I think we just had to worry about one play at a time and keep knocking at the door. It wasn’t pretty but we’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day.”

Brady also complimented Edelman on a job well done, saying he played the best game of his career. “He’s a fighter, I’m just so proud of him, he’s been an incredible player for this team,” he said.