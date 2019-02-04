‘Wake Up America’ – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Three Trailer Is Here & It’s Horrifying

The highly anticipated season 3 of Hulu breakout hit The Handmaid’s Tale dropped during the first half of the Super Bowl, and it was a doozy. With ominous music in the background, drama, and a horrified looking June/Offred in several of the clips, the new season is sure to live up to the expectations of the two that followed.

In what, at first, appears to be a in infomercial for a blooming Gilead, promising would-be citizens a happy and shiny country booming with positives, quickly turns sinister and racked with fire and brimstone.

In the opening scene, the narrator promises that more women will be working in the country than ever before, as well as more babies being born. Flashes of waving wheat fields go by, alongside glimpses of handmaids, wives of the Commander’s walking in unison, and a small pair of feet belonging to a baby — all while the narrator repeats “it’s morning again in America,” over and over.

Soon, we see June Osborne/Offred, our heroine in both seasons one and two, and new mother who, at the end of season two, had to make a tough choice whether or not to stay in the totalitarian country, or head toward freedom in Canada.

At the end of the trailer, June looks fierce as she says, over and over, “Wake up America,” as glimpses of the country go by in flashes. In one shot, the handmaids line up on what used to be the National Mall, now harboring a giant cross where the Washington Monument used to be.

Hulu added the trailer to their own Twitter account shortly after it aired during the Super Bowl, and fan reaction was quick and excited. Many flocked to the streaming network’s social media to express their elation over the upcoming season, and share the news with their friends and fellow fans.

The upcoming trailer adds to the excitement of all things in the world of Margaret Atwood. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Margaret Atwood has not only confirmed a follow up to the beloved novel, The Testaments, but she revealed the cover which invokes feelings of freedom by either a handmaid or a Martha with a young woman, sans bonnet, at the bottom of the cover.

Not much has been revealed about the second installment of Atwood’s iconic novel, but she did say that it will take place 15 years after the events in the first book, and would be told in the perspective of three different women.

“Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in,” Atwood said in a series of slides posted to her Twitter account.