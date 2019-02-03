‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Commercial Reveals ‘Some People Move On, But Not Us’

As expected, Marvel Studios released a teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame during Super Bowl LIII today. As several heroes that survived Avengers: Infinity War are shown regrouping, a narrator (perhaps Captain America) is heard uttering a single line: “Some people move on, but not us. Not us.”

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to premiere on April 26, 2019.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store,” reads the storyline on the Internet Movie Database.