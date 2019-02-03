Why Isn’t A New Episode Of ‘Shameless’ On Tonight?

Unfortunately, there won't be a new episode of 'Shameless' airing tonight.

No – the Showtime streaming app didn’t forget to add the latest episode of Shameless early as the network usually does each week.

Fans of the Showtime hit series Shameless have had a pretty great week as far as Gallagher related news goes.

First, fans learned the network had finally ordered a 10th season of the series. Second, fans learned Cameron Monaghan would be returning to revive his role as Ian Gallagher. Finally, fans learned that Cameron wants Noel Fisher to return to the cast as well to revive the Ian and Mickey relationship.

Unfortunately, Shameless fans will have to settle for embracing in the string of good news as a new episode Season 9 will not be airing this week.

According to Sunday Express, it appeared as if the network had a bit of a scheduling issue trying to juggle a few different premieres including SMILF and Black Monday.

For those who still need a Gallagher fix, the network will be airing the latest two episodes of season 9 late this evening.

Sunday Express also went on to speculate chances are pretty good the network made the decision to pull airing a new episode of Showtime this week as they likely didn’t want to compete with the Super Bowl for viewers.

Just a reminder that there isn't a new episode of @SHO_Shameless tonight because of the #SuperBowl, but next week is a brand new episode! #Shameless — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) February 3, 2019

While the Super Bowl LIII kick off is several hours before the time slot for new Shameless episodes, the game would still leak over into the airtime for the new episode. So, Shameless fans who are also football fans would have been forced to choose between watching their beloved Gallaghers or watching the rest of the football again.

Fortunately, new episodes of Shameless are scheduled to return next week at the same time only on the Showtime network. Fans of the series with a subscription to the network streaming app will gain access to Episode 10 titled “Los Diablos” roughly 24 hours before it airs on television.

According to the official episode synopsis, things finally appear to be turning around for Fiona while several of the current relationships in this season continue to heat up.

Our favorite thing about #Shameless is how its changed the conversation around mental health https://t.co/keciMf07iv pic.twitter.com/9I0DJUSie4 — NYLON (@NylonMag) January 28, 2019

“Frank meets his match in a fellow participant in the Hobo Loco competition. Fiona has a dark encounter at Patsy’s that scares her into cleaning up her act. Debbie throws herself into home improvements as she gets closer with Kelly. Carl gets a job that is more dangerous than it looks. Lip sees another side of Tami when they spend the day together,” the synopsis reads on the Showtime website.