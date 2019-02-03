‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory: Black Knight To Make An Appearance

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Another interesting Avengers: Endgame theory has taken over the internet, this time regarding a character not yet seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new theory is suggesting that famous Marvel character Black Knight might appear in the fourth Avengers flick.

Screen Rant is reporting on the rumor regarding Black Knight’s connection to Doctor Strange. Several characters have carried the mantle of Black Knight, just as many have with Ronin, but this new theory revolves around the third character to do so. Dane Whitman appeared in 1967 in Avengers #47 and was the nephew of the second Black Knight. In the early 1990s, Black Knight was the leader of the Avengers and is only one of a handful of characters from the main group of superheroes that haven’t been in the MCU yet. Most MCU fans have probably never even heard of Black Knight until now.

A Black Knight figurine was released in Hasbro’s Avengers: Infinity War line and fans will know that often spoilers for films come with releases of new toys.

Screen Rant is also noting that there aren’t many actors with unconfirmed roles for Endgame to substantiate this rumor. However, the appearance of Red Skull in Infinity War was a surprise to all and kept top secret.

Black Knight has many meetings with Doctor Strange in the comics as the two encountered one another many times because of their connections with the mystic arts. Dane Whitman wields what is known as the Ebony Blade which has powers all its own. When Black Knight was corrupted by his own weapon, it was Doctor Strange who helped him overcome it. Screen Rant believes a connection to Doctor Strange is the only way Black Knight can appear in Endgame.

If Black Knight is introduced in Endgame, it likely won’t be a major role. Endgame is the culmination of 10 years of films and introducing a new character at the very end who saves the day would be unsatisfactory for loyal fans. A brief introduction would make more sense as the MCU heads into Phase 4 later this year.

Endgame Theory: Black Knight Is Key To Doctor Strange's Plan https://t.co/VvTIwygLcz pic.twitter.com/SemplLy4Nk — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 2, 2019

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.