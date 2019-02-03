Nina Dobrev Flaunts Serious Curves In Skintight, Crimson Dress

Actress Nina Dobrev is in Atlanta catching some of the excitement surrounding this years Super Bowl, and she even had time to fit in a trip to the NFL Honors that took place during the sprawling festivities. The annual event, which took place on Saturday night, showcases some of football’s greatest players and highlights, and the Vampire Diaries actress turned some heads when she sauntered in wearing a red, skintight dress.

The crimson colored frock, which clung to Dobrev’s curves flawlessly, featured a long hemline and a pencil thin bottom which elongated Dobrev’s lean body. In an interesting design, the dress featured one strap with spaghetti thin string adding to a cutout, which showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

Dobrev shared three snaps of the elegant number, so her 16.9 million followers could catch a glimpse of the stunning dress from every angle. For the first shot, Dobrev stood with her back to the camera so her admirers could catch a glimpse of her voluptuous backside. Turning slowly as the snaps continued, the Fam actress revealed the front of the dress and how wonderfully the garb clung to her toned body.

The actress wore her chestnut colored hair in a tousled up-do, with some messy pieces that fell around and framed her gorgeous face. She wore a pair of shoulder duster earrings that featured a long string of pearls in varying sizes, that ranged from large to small as they came down the line. Dobrev wore smokey colored shadow and liner that made her brown eyes stand out, and used contouring to emphasize her delicate features. She topped the exquisite look off with a sexy, red lipstick that matched her dress perfectly.

Fans of the actress went wild for the snap, and it was liked almost 40,000 times in the first 15 minutes it was posted.

Dobrev is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous assets on her social media accounts. While in Atlanta, Dobrev rocked a body hugging, all black outfit while attending a party. She laid down in a comfy looking room decorated with cozy looking, bright pillows and couches, and rested a bit during all of the wild Super Bowl festivities.

For that shot, the actress rocked a pair of black leggings and a rocker-chic noir leather coat. She accessorized with several bracelets, bangles, and patches on the biker-babe jacket, and topped the look off with a pair of aviator style sunglasses.

Fans of Dobrev will be keeping a watchful eye on her Instagram to see what kind of exciting things she’ll be up to while the wonderment and excitement of the Super Bowl continue.