‘Teen Mom OG’ Tyler Baltierra Shows Off His Passion For Home Renovation

Tyler Baltierra stars on the hit reality television show Teen Mom OG, but he has recently been sharing his passion for home renovation with his followers. On Saturday night, he took to social media to show off some of the most recent renovations of the couple’s farmhouse.

Tyler shared a photo of the nearly finished living room to Instagram and shared, “Living room is almost done. The curtains are in the mail & on the way! That fireplace was brought here from France. The original home owner was a captain & wanted an exotic piece in the home. It’s even older than the house itself!”

The first photo shows the beautiful living room, painted in a lovely shade of light blue which goes well with the dark wood floors. In the second photo, Tyler shows off the fireplace which he talks about in the caption. In the background of the photo, the dining area can be seen. In November, Tyler showed off the dining area renovations on his social media platforms.

InTouch Weekly reported on the couple’s home renovations back in November and showed off the areas that Tyler had worked so hard on at the time.

Tyler has been working on the renovations and it is clear he is passionate about it. On Twitter, a fan asked him if he came up with the designs himself and he revealed that he came up with “all of them.”

Tyler explained, “Yeah I came up with all of them actually. My contractor was so annoyed with me by the time it was done, because I tend to obsess about little details & symmetry & custom made furniture & lights hahaha! I was dragging him to salvage yards in Detroit, it was wild!”

All the hard work has definitely paid off as the house is looking gorgeous. The final touches to the living room are happening just in time, too, as the couple are waiting for the birth of their daughter. Catelynn is currently pregnant and recently revealed she is 35-weeks along. That means in a few short weeks their daughter will be here.

The couple are already raising their daughter Novalee. Catelynn gave birth to Novalee on New Years Day 2015. The couple married in a ceremony later that year.

Fans were first introduced to Catelynn and Tyler on their episode of 16 and Pregnant which aired on MTV in 2009. Since then, they have been sharing their lives on MTV’s Teen Mom OG which is set to come back for another season. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the entire cast has reportedly signed back on. It is unclear when the new season will begin filming or when it will air.