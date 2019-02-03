‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Fourth HOH Discusses Nominations

Find out which two houseguests the current HOH is targeting.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

A new Head of Household was crowned Saturday night after the third live eviction in Celebrity Big Brother. Joey Lawrence was evicted by a unanimous vote of 6-0 over Kandi Burruss and was sent packing after previously booted houseguests, Jonathan Bennett, and Ryan Lochte. Shortly after the eviction, a fourth HOH competition took place and Tamar Braxton took home the win.

According to Big Brother Daily, Tamar didn’t waste any time discussing who she wanted to put on the block with some of her fellow houseguests. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tamar was likely to nominate Kato Kaelin after having several fights with the actor in the house. Tamar has called Kato a sexist, racist, and misogynist and vowed never to speak to him again when the game was over.

Shortly after her victory, Tamar was approached by former NFL player Ricky Williams who commented that the upcoming nomination ceremony was going to be “lit.” Ricky also said that either Tom Green or Kato Kaelin would be going home no matter who won the Power of Veto competition. Tamar agreed by saying that Tom and Kato had counted out every person in the house and thought they had everyone’s eviction ticket in their pockets, but the tables had finally turned.

Kato and Tom are already planning their speeches since they’re confident they’re both going to be nominated. There doesn’t appear to be a backdoor plan in motion at this time, since nominating both men will absolutely guarantee one of their departures. There seems to be an unspoken alliance between Tamar, Ricky, Lolo Jones and Natalie Eva Marie who have all agreed to vote one of the men out of the house. Ricky is already celebrating being the final man in the house.

Tamar’s current plan to nominate Kato and Tom is strictly so one couldn’t save the other from the block if one wins the Power of Veto. The Braxton Family Values star mentioned being nervous about the remaining nominee winning the next HOH and sending her home, but Ricky, Lolo, and Natalie promised that they had her back. Tamar’s nominees will be announced during Monday night’s show. Check back with the Inquisitr to find out her nominees before the show airs.

The next two episodes of Celebrity Big Brother air on Monday, February 4 and Thursday, February 7 both at 9 p.m. EST. A special two-hour episode will follow on Friday, February 8. Monday and Friday’s episodes will both feature evictions.