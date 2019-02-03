Gisele Bundchen Shares Instagram Post From Super Bowl Of Daughter Wearing A Patriot’s Jersey

The supermodel showed her support for the Patriots (and husband Tom Brady) in her latest Instagram snap.

Gisele Bundchen made it clear what team her family was rooting for at the Super Bowl this Sunday, sharing a sweet Instagram photo of her daughter at the big game wearing a very special outfit. Daughter Vivian showed up alongside her supermodel mother to support her father, Patriot’s player Tom Brady — and Bundchen made sure to capture the special moment on camera.

In the image, Bundchen and Brady’s six-year-old daughter Vivian is standing on the floor of the Super Bowl stadium in Atlanta. Her back is to the camera, and she has her arms spread open as if to embrace the famous field itself. In the background, screens excitedly display the logo for the Super Bowl. Although the seats in the stadium are empty, the field itself is packed with people running around preparing for the big game.

Bundchen made sure her daughter was dressed to impress while cheering on husband Brady. Vivian’s long blonde hair is swept back into a side braid that hangs down her back. She’s wearing what appears to be her father’s jersey — the giant item of clothing dwarfs her tiny figure, reaching down to her knees. The name ‘Brady’ is proudly emblazoned across the back, along with his number, 12.

Bundchen shared the sweet shot with her 15.1 million followers just hours ahead of the big game, garnering over 201,212 likes in less than an hour. She’s also on hand to support her husband, as well as their son, Benjamin. The supermodel has been a vocal supporter of the New England Patriots in their upcoming match against the Los Angeles Rams, and it’s not hard to see why she’s so excited about the upcoming game.

Brady has made sure to make the game a serious family affair, including his wife of ten years — as well as his children — in much of the festivities. His eldest son John, 11, was even around to snap some photos alongside his father and half-siblings. Brady shares custody of John with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Although the two have had a tumultuous relationship in the past, Moynahan and Brady now seem to be on cordial terms and are working together to co-parent their son.

Although he may be having tons of fun with his extended factory ahead of the game, Brady has been working overtime to prepare for the big game. The five-time Super Bowl champion is feeling serious pressure to perform in the highly anticipated game, which would make him the football player with the most Super Bowl wins in sports history. Whether he can achieve this lofty goal remains to be seen.