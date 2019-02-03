Serena Williams Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Green Day Album

Serena Williams: Tennis legend, icon, mother, and Green Day super-fan.

The tennis star took the time on Twitter over the weekend to acknowledge the 25th anniversary of Dookie, the breakthrough album by the rock group that was released on February 1, 1994.

To her nearly 11 million Twitter followers, Williams said thanks to the band for changing her life for the better, while also tagging the band itself and its three members, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool, and Mike Dirnt.

Williams, born in 1991, was 13 years old when Dookie was released. She made her professional tennis debut the following year.

Serena has expressed her love for Green Day before.

“I’m a bit of a stalker,” Williams said of the band in a 2010 interview, quoted by Green Day Authority. “I don’t know how many I’ve been to, maybe too much. It’s got to the point where I know the run of the show. I always know when the last song is coming, the encore. So it’s a bit much. If I were them, I’d kind of watch out for me.” Williams was also caught on camera dancing and singing along at a Green Day show in 2009, and she appeared with the band on a Jimmy Kimmel Live episode in 2007.

Green Day has been together since 1986, but Dookie was their first album to become a huge hit. The album included such hit songs as “Longview,” “Basket Case,” “When I Come Around,” and “Welcome to Paradise,” and made the band an MTV staple. As of now it has sold 20 million albums, and it won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

After a brief decline in popularity, Green Day had another huge hit with 2004’s American Idiot, “a punk rock opea,” which was later adapted into a Broadway musical.

The band entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

The 37-year-old Serena Williams is widely considered the greatest female tennis player of all time. She holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed-doubles competitions in the Open Era, and has enjoyed an unusually long run on top of the sport. She has often competed with her older sister, Venus Williams, while also partnering with her in doubles matches.

Williams is married to Alexis Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit, and she gave birth to their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, in September 2017. She later revealed that she had struggled with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter.

Alexis Olympia, the baby, has over 555,000 Instagram followers.