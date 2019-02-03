The CW Is Discussing A Possible Reboot Of ‘Gossip Girl’

The president of The CW claims that there has been talk of 'Gossip Girl' making a comeback.

For six seasons, Gossip Girl dominated as one of the most popular shows on television. Featuring the dramatic and often scandalous lives of a group of New York high school students, the show provided an inside look at the elite life. When the series wrapped up its final season in 2012, many fans were left wanting more. Although rumors have circulated in the past years about possible reboots, producers didn’t confirm anything. After much persuasion, The CW television network is now discussing the possibility of bringing the series back, according to Cosmopolitan.

Diehard Gossip Girl fans were ecstatic to hear that The CW is open to considering a possible reboot. While nothing has been decided with certainty yet, the door is still open.

“There’s a discussion, but I don’t know if we’re there yet,” said Mark Pedowitz, the president of the network.

It’s not yet clear what a reboot for Gossip Girl would look like or how many members of the original cast would be included. The series featured a star studded cast including the likes of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgely, Chase Crawford, and Taylor Momsen. Many of these actors were skyrocketed into fame as a result of the show and went on to enjoy successful careers of their own following its conclusion. It would be difficult to get such an extensive cast reunited to take on such a project.

While some former cast members might be open to partaking in a comeback, not everyone will likely be on board. Penn Badgely, for example, wasn’t pleased with how the series finished. He admitted the ending left him a bit unsatisfied saying, it made “no sense at all.”

Gossip Girl would not be the only series to make a comeback after years away. In fact, producers have been persuaded to reboot exceptionally popular series even decades after their final episodes. This was the case with Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995. It once seemed that a reboot was too much to hope for after such a long time. However, true fans never gave up hope and got their wish in 2016 with the show’s spinoff, Fuller House.

Producers were able to gather a majority of the primary cast together to film the series, despite the nearly two decades that had passed. Noticeably missing were Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who opted not to partake in the reboot due to their own busy careers.